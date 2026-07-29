New laws introduced by Sen. Bailey take effect

AUGUSTA — Today, new laws introduced by Sen. Donna Bailey, D-Saco, went into effect after being passed by the Legislature earlier this year.

LD 784 , “An Act to Create a Rebuttable Presumption Related to Specialized Risk Screening for First Responders,” gives firefighters and police officers a tool to receive coverage for preventive health screenings.

gives firefighters and police officers a tool to receive coverage for preventive health screenings. LD 1544 , “An Act to Support Families by Improving the Court Process for Child Protection Cases,” better protects children from harm when they are at risk of being removed from their homes.

better protects children from harm when they are at risk of being removed from their homes. LD 2005 , “An Act Regarding Mail Order Delivery of Prescription Drugs,” ensures that a person can access medications when they arrive damaged or late in the mail.

ensures that a person can access medications when they arrive damaged or late in the mail. LD 2129, “An Act to Prohibit Liens on Principal Residences and Wage Garnishments for Medical Debt,” stops debt collectors from taking away a person’s home or wages because of medical debt.

“In the Legislature, I strive to work on issues that have a direct impact on my constituents,” said Sen. Bailey. “Taken together, these four laws accomplish that goal. I am hopeful these new laws will make a real difference and provide some relief.”

As non-emergency legislation, LDs 1544, 2005 and 2129 take effect today, July 29, 90 days after the Second Regular Session of the 132nd Legislature adjourned.

As non-emergency legislation that was held by the Governor after the First Special Session of the 132nd Legislature, LD 784 law took effect 90 days after the Second Regular Session of 132nd Maine State Legislature adjourned.

This year, Sen. Bailey returned to Augusta to lower everyday costs, protect Maine’s future and defend Mainers’ fundamental rights and freedoms.

Sen. Bailey represents Senate District 31, which includes Buxton, Old Orchard Beach and Saco. She is currently finishing her third term in the Maine Senate. She serves as the Senate chair of the Legislature’s Health Coverage, Insurance and Financial Services Committee and as a member of the Housing and Economic Development Committee.

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