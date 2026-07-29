Wholesale Plastic Jerry Can Supplier for Custom Liquid Packaging and Bulk Orders

NANJING, TIANJIN, CHINA, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulk liquid packaging rarely comes down to a single container. Volume, sealing, handling, and container-loading efficiency all have to line up before a shipment leaves the plant, and a Wholesale Plastic Jerry Can Supplier earns its place by supplying not just a can but a coordinated HDPE packaging configuration built around transport, storage, and filling rhythm. UMETASS approaches liquid packaging on exactly those terms, pairing a stackable jerry can range with matched closures so buyers can settle capacity, sealing, and palletized delivery as one decision rather than several.The UMETASS stackable plastic jerry can line spans 5L, 10L, 20L, 25L, and 30L, with a square profile, molded handles, and cap options that together form the working backbone of a liquid-packaging setup. From standard sizes to custom color, dimension, and printing, the aim stays consistent: keep container structure, closure method, and end application inside the same sourcing conversation. That single-thread approach matters most to the distributors, importers, and brand owners who buy liquid packaging by the pallet and need each element to hold up from filling line to final delivery.Wholesale Plastic Jerry Can Supplier for Bulk Liquid PackagingBulk liquid packaging is less about maximizing volume than about keeping loading relationships predictable across storage, handling, and transit. The UMETASS stackable design uses a square, cube-out shape that improves pallet utilization, while molded handles fold the carrying motion into the container itself. HDPE gives the range its durable base, and the span from 5L through 30L covers everyday turnover as well as heavier storage and shipping needs.Published dimensions make capacity-to-footprint matching straightforward. As a wholesale plastic jerry can supplier, UMETASS lists the 5L can at 175 x 155 mm with a height of 250 mm, and the 20L version at 297 x 234 mm and 432 mm tall, so buyers can line up volume, outer footprint, and stacking height before an order is placed. Each main size carries its own capacity, footprint, and height on the product page, which keeps the conversation grounded in real figures rather than estimates. In day-to-day use, the same range serves industrial liquids, agricultural liquids, food liquids, and home-care liquids, so a buyer can standardize on one container family across several product lines.Closure Options That Match Filling, Transport, and Dispensing NeedsThe fit between container and closure decides whether liquid packaging becomes a complete delivery unit or a set of loose parts. The UMETASS jerry can page lists a 53 mm TE sealing cap with inner plug, a 60 mm inner-plug cap, and a 60 mm breathable cap with a rubber sealing ring for 20L and 30L cans, each addressing a different sealing, tamper-evidence, venting, or inner-plug requirement. A 53 mm inner-diameter cap with inner plug for the 10L can and a tamper-evident breathable vented cap round out the options, so closures can be matched to how a given liquid is filled, shipped, and poured.The HDPE F-Style jugs extend that menu with TE caps, liners, inner plugs, vented solutions, and pump or metering-pump options. For projects that differ in shipping distance, filling speed, viscosity, and dispensing method, container and closure deserve to be evaluated as one package spec, not bought as two separate items.Custom Liquid Packaging from Standard Shapes to Application-Specific FormatsCustom liquid packaging here means coordinating capacity, color, dimension, printing, and closure within an existing HDPE system, not reinventing a mold for a single run. UMETASS folds size, color, and printing into its custom services and rounds out smaller volumes with 1L to 10L HDPE F-Style jugs, a rectangular jerry can alternative.Industrial lubricants, liquid fertilizer, syrups and sauces, and household or personal-care liquids each place different demands on neck opening, dispensing, and tamper evidence. The F-Style range offers regular or wide-mouth options and pairs with TE caps, liners, inner plugs, vented solutions, or pumps, letting real application conditions settle into the packaging structure. Sizes run 1L, 2L, 2.5L, 3L, 4L, 5L, 6L, and 10L, with the 1L, 4L, and 5L formats among the most common. A liquid-fertilizer packer, for instance, might favor a wide-mouth jug for faster filling and a measuring configuration for accurate sampling, while a syrup brand leans on a clean, tamper-evident seal, and the same product family answers both without a new tooling program.Bulk-Order Planning and Export-Ready PackingBulk-order planning should be confirmed against order quantity, packing method, customization requirements, and shipment terms rather than a published unit price. UMETASS aligns the production and packing plan with the selected jerry can size, closure, decoration, and delivery method so buyers can evaluate the complete supply arrangement before confirming an order.Export packing uses a dust-proof cover, with woven bag and inner lining, carton, and palletization available. The square, stackable structure and export-ready packing work together on cleanliness, load organization, and handover, so logistics is built into the container choice rather than bolted on afterward. Behind that supply sits Nanjing Shuishan Technology Co., Ltd., founded in 2005 in Nanjing, China, which gives the wholesale plastic jerry cans a consistent manufacturing base.Chemical and Specialty-Liquid Packaging Within a Defined Compliance ScopeChemical and solvent packaging calls for specific product qualification rather than a generic container description. The UMETASS F-Style jug page lists 2L, 2.5L, 4L, 5L, 10L, 20L, and 25L UN Approved Fluorinated F-Style Jugs for chemical and solvent packaging, giving projects with barrier needs a fluorinated HDPE direction. The jerry can page, in turn, positions the range for transporting or storing harsh chemicals and hazardous liquids and lists FDA compliant among its product features.In practice, the chosen model, liquid formula, destination rules, and supporting documents should define the final specification, so capacity, material, closure, and UN approval status stay inside a clear sourcing boundary. UN Approved options are available not only in the fluorinated F-Style range but also among standard plastic jerry cans; buyers should confirm the approval marking and supporting documents for the exact model ordered.Bringing Custom Liquid Packaging and Bulk Delivery TogetherAcross HDPE jerry cans, F-Style jugs, a stackable structure, standardized capacities, and matched closures, UMETASS connects custom liquid packaging with dependable bulk-order delivery. The brand promise, "Exquisite Feelings, Shuishan Manufacturing," points to the same priorities buyers weigh: precise sealing and scalable production behind every liquid-packaging project.Buyers can visit https://www.umetass.com/ to review the plastic jerry can range, HDPE F-Style jugs, and custom packaging services, and to share capacity, liquid type, closure, and order-quantity requirements for a matched quote.

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