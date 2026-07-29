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Exploring Reliable Manufacturers Providing Advanced Induction Heating Solutions for Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 29, 2026—The global induction heating system market was valued at approximately USD 2.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2035, according to WiseGuyReports. With over 550,000 induction heating systems deployed worldwide as of mid-2024, the Asia-Pacific region accounts for about 40% of the installed base. China, in particular, has emerged as a manufacturing hub for industrial induction heaters, supplying equipment across plastics, rubber, food processing, chemical reactions, and metal heat treatment industries. Below are five reputable induction heater manufacturers in China that are advancing efficient heating solutions in 2026.1. Guangdong Jiangxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.( JONSON Guangdong Jiangxin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., established in 2011, operates under the brand JONSON (Jiangxin electromagnetic). The company is headquartered in Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, and focuses on energy-saving induction heating solutions. Its R&D team comprises over 30 engineers, and its 3,000-square-meter facility has an annual production capacity of 120,000 units. With approximately 60+ employees, export business accounts for 40% of total sales, reaching markets in Europe, the United States, India, and Indonesia.JONSON manufactures a wide range of induction heaters, including the JS1300-005/008 (5kW/8kW), JS1300-10/15 (10kW/15kW), and JS-1600-8/12/15 (Induction Hot Air Generator). The company also produces the 100kW Industrial Induction Heater (JS1000-100), which achieves a heat conversion efficiency of ≥95% and is CE and ISO certified. The induction heater control board (single-phase full bridge 8kW) and the Induction Steam Generator (JS-1600) with ≥99% efficiency are key offerings for plastic machinery, food processing, and chemical industries. The company offers one-year free maintenance and lifelong maintenance service.Contact:Manager: Mr. ZhouTel: +86 18664277928WhatsApp: +86 18664277928Email: jx@fsjxrn.com.cnWebsite: www.jonson-ih.com 2. Foshan Daobright Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Foshan Daobright Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a specialized manufacturer of high-frequency induction heating machines and induction heating power supplies. The company serves industries such as metal hardening, brazing, and forging. Daobright is known for its compact induction heater models that offer fast heating and precise temperature control, widely used in small-scale metal processing and repair workshops.3. Shenzhen Xinhuiyuan Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Xinhuiyuan Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on R&D and production of energy-saving electromagnetic induction heating controllers and systems. Their product portfolio includes induction heating control boards and complete digital induction heaters. Xinhuiyuan’s solutions are applied in plastic injection molding machines and extruders, helping clients reduce energy consumption by replacing traditional resistance heating.4. Foshan Desda Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd.Foshan Desda Energy Saving Technology Co., Ltd. emphasizes energy-efficient electromagnetic heating equipment for industrial applications. The company produces industrial induction water boilers, electromagnetic steam generators, and hot air generators. Desda targets the boiler replacement market, providing clean electric heating alternatives to coal and oil-fired systems in factories and greenhouses.5. Guangdong Lihua Induction Equipment Co., Ltd.Guangdong Lihua Induction Equipment Co., Ltd. specializes in medium-frequency and high-frequency induction heating machines for metal heat treatment, melting, and forging. Lihua’s equipment is used in automotive parts manufacturing and hardware tool processing. The company supplies both standard and customized induction heating systems to meet diverse production requirements.Industry OutlookThe induction heating equipment market is benefiting from the global shift toward electrification and decarbonization. According to Global Market Insights, induction heating systems achieve up to 92% energy efficiency, reducing cycle time by an average of 30% compared to conventional methods. The 10 kW to 100 kW power segment dominates the market, driven by automotive, metalworking, and food processing applications. Chinese manufacturers like those listed above are well-positioned to serve both domestic and international buyers with cost-effective and reliable induction heating solutions.

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