Brewer Fire merges into Rowe Creek Complex as firefighters prioritize Highway 26

The Brewer Fire has merged with the Green Mountain and Crosswhite fires to become part of the Rowe Creek Complex - West Zone. Fire officials announced the name change Tuesday, noting that when wildfires merge, the incident typically takes the name of the largest fire, which in this case is the Crosswhite. The total size of the combined complex is now estimated at 294,900 acres with 33 percent containment.

According to the sources, firefighters are facing a critical day as they work to stop growth on the northern edge near Trout Creek and hold control lines along the south to protect Highway 26. North of Prineville, crews are continuing to build fire lines between McKay Creek Road and the ridge toward Green Mountain to manage advancing flames. Along the western and northwestern perimeters, teams are mopping up and patrolling after successfully catching two spot fires that were started by blowing embers overnight.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team is coordinating structural task forces to evaluate and prepare neighborhoods south of the fire line. While homes and cabins along Mill Creek and Johnson Creek roads are now fully prepared, structural crews are shifting their primary focus to the Marks Creek area today. These teams remain mobile and ready to respond to changing wind conditions while assisting wildland partners in securing fire lines.

Highway 26 remains closed in both directions as crews work to remove fuels and hold the fire along the corridor. Travelers are urged to check for updated closure information before heading out. Fire officials expect to see multiple smoke columns in the early afternoon and through the evening as fire activity remains high.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices remain in place for portions of Crook and Jefferson counties. Residents can find the most current evacuation updates on the Facebook pages for the Crook County Sheriff and the Jefferson County Sheriff.

A total of 1,439 personnel are currently assigned to the West Zone of the complex. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in effect, and officials remind the public that flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal and will force the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft. Current air quality information and smoke forecasts are available at airnow.gov.