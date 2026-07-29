AHCCCS to Host Community Forums on Draft HNT and ECR Policies
July 28, 2026
Join AHCCCS for a community forum to review and discuss the draft policies for the Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) Needs Tool (HNT) and extraordinary Care Review (ECR) process.
This forum is open to members, families, providers, advocates, and community partners. AHCCCS will provide an overview of the draft policies and explain key provisions. These sessions are designed to help participants better understand the proposed policies, ask questions, and provide feedback to help inform upcoming HNT/ECR exempt rulemaking.
We hope you can join us for this important conversation!
Date: August 12, 2026
Time: 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Webinar Registration: HNT/ECR Community Forum
Date: August 13, 2026
Time: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Webinar Registration: HNT/ECR Community Forum
ASL and Spanish interpretation will be available
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