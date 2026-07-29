New management team takes command of Shingle Fire as containment grows

A new management team took command of the Shingle Fire this morning as firefighters reached six percent containment on the lightning-caused blaze. The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 5 is now in unified command with the Oregon State Fire Marshal to manage the 63,253-acre fire.

Firefighters made progress on several fronts Monday. On the north and northwest edges of the fire, crews successfully stopped the flames from advancing toward Highway 26 while strengthening existing lines. This work, combined with strategic burnout operations along Forest Road 12, helped create a secure anchor point on the west side of the fire and increased containment on the northwestern edge.

In the town of Dayville, firefighters established two dozer lines to protect the community. Specialized hotshot crews worked along these lines to remove vegetation and reinforce the perimeter.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has increased its presence on the incident with the arrival of a third structural task force. These new resources are deploying to the Highway 26 corridor to protect homes. Other task forces continue their work defending structures in the Antone Ranch, Cottonwood, and Rattlesnake Road areas by completing preparation work to make homes more defensible.

Weather conditions are expected to remain hot and dry throughout the week, causing vegetation to dry out further. Forecasters are watching for potential dry lightning later this week and a significant wind event predicted for Saturday.

Evacuations and Closures: Evacuations remain in effect for much of the fire area. Highway 26 remains closed east of Prineville and west of Mitchell for the safety of the public and firefighters.

Emergency closures have also been expanded to include most of the Ochoco National Forest, including lands, roads, and trails. The National Park Service has closed the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument.

Smoke from the fire is impacting air quality and visibility in Prineville, Paulina, Dayville, Mitchell, and nearby communities. Residents can check current conditions and smoke forecasts online at airnow.gov.

Fire officials remind the public that flying a drone near a wildfire is illegal. Unauthorized drone flights compromise the safety of pilots and will force the immediate grounding of all firefighting aircraft.