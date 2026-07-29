Holler-Classic Expands to South Carolina

Respected Central Florida Auto Retailer Acquires Four Dick Smith Dealerships

These four dealerships checked all of our boxes. We pledge to build on that loyalty by delivering our exceptional customer experiences.” — Roger Holler III, Holler-Classic President

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on its 88-year reputation for delivering exceptional customer service and transparent pricing practices in Central Florida, the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships expands today with four successful dealerships in the Columbia, South Carolina, metro area. Included in the purchase are three Nissan dealerships and one INFINITI dealership formerly owned by Dick Smith Automotive.“We’ve been eying the Southeast market for some time,” said Roger W. Holler III, president of the Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships. “Dick Smith’s legacy as an honorable automotive retailer is well-known and that made the acquisition particularly attractive to us. Matching corporate cultures is always a consideration, as is established customer loyalty in prime retail locations. These four dealerships checked all of our boxes. We pledge to build on that loyalty by delivering our exceptional customer experiences.” Holler explained that the company’s vision is to be “the most admired automotive retailer in the United States.”The former Dick Smith locations that now reflect the respected Holler-Classic branding include:• Holler Nissan of Columbia, 9940 Two Notch Road, Columbia, S.C.• Holler Nissan of Lexington, 5536 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, S.C.• Holler Nissan of St. Andrews, 3670 Fernandina Road, Columbia, S.C.• Holler INFINITI of Columbia, 3670B Fernandina Road, Columbia, S.C.Holler-Classic is actively expanding. The company recently acquired Holler Ford; opened VinFast Orlando as well as East Orlando Mitsubishi; and is currently completing the new construction of Audi Daytona. Including today’s purchases, this brings the total number of Holler-Classic dealerships to 17.“Columbia is a great area, a state capital and university town that’s fast approaching 900,000 residents,” said Jill Holler Rogers, Holler-Classic treasurer. “Like our own father, Roger Holler, Jr., Dick Smith was a visionary. Our family opened our first dealership in 1938 and the Smith family helped build his legacy since 1961. We intend to honor those legacies on behalf of both of our founders. We appreciate the Smith family for entrusting the future of these dealerships to us.”According to Rogers, the four-dealership acquisition totals 13.10 acres with an option for an additional 9.08 acres. It includes 125,499 square feet of retail space and more than 150 associates. The undisclosed purchase price includes both real estate and automotive manufacturer agreements.ABOUT HOLLER-CLASSICThe Holler-Classic Family of Dealerships is in its 88th year as Central Florida’s oldest and largest group of family-owned dealerships. Dealerships in Florida and South Carolina include Audi North Orlando, Classic Honda, Classic Mazda, Driver’s Mart Sanford, Driver’s Mart Winter Park, Holler Ford, Genesis North Orlando, Holler Honda, Holler Hyundai with Ioniq, Holler INFINITI of Columbia, Holler Nissan of Columbia, Holler Nissan of Lexington, Holler Nissan of St. Andrews, Mazda Lakeland, East Orlando Mitsubishi, VinFast Orlando, as well as a stand-alone Honda service center in Winter Park, Florida. For more information, please go to HollerClassic.com.

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