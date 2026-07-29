Risely Marketing Launches Expanded AI Search Optimization and Meta Advertising Services

Plano-based digital marketing agency helps businesses adapt to AI-powered search while driving more qualified leads through Facebook and Instagram advertising.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how consumers discover local businesses online, Risely Marketing has expanded its digital marketing services to help companies remain visible across AI-powered search platforms and social media. The Plano-based agency now offers dedicated AI Search Optimization, Google AI Overview optimization, and paid Meta advertising services designed to help businesses reach customers wherever they begin their buying journey.Risely Marketing's performance reflects that strategy. The agency has helped clients generate more than $65 million in additional revenue, produced over 2.55 million qualified leads, and maintains a 93% client retention rate, demonstrating its long-term commitment to measurable business growth.Search behavior is evolving rapidly. Consumers are increasingly turning to Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, ChatGPT, Perplexity, and other AI-powered tools for recommendations instead of relying solely on traditional search engine results. At the same time, Facebook and Instagram continue to influence purchasing decisions by introducing businesses to potential customers before they actively begin searching.Recognizing these shifts, Risely Marketing has developed strategies that combine organic search visibility with paid social advertising to help businesses generate more leads in an increasingly competitive digital landscape."Local businesses can't rely on traditional SEO alone anymore," said Ben Wright, Founder of Risely Marketing. "Customers are finding companies through AI-generated answers, social media, and multiple digital touchpoints before they ever visit a website. Our job is to make sure our clients are visible wherever those conversations happen."Risely's AI Search Optimization service helps businesses improve their visibility across AI-powered platforms by strengthening the signals AI models use to identify trustworthy companies. This includes creating authoritative content, building topical expertise, improving website structure, optimizing local SEO, strengthening review profiles, and reinforcing the credibility signals that influence AI-generated recommendations.The agency also offers Google AI Overview Optimization, helping businesses improve their likelihood of being referenced within Google's AI-generated summaries. As AI Overviews continue appearing across more search queries, businesses that are properly structured and recognized as authoritative sources are better positioned to earn visibility without relying solely on traditional rankings.In addition to AI-focused optimization, Risely manages paid Meta advertising campaigns on Facebook and Instagram to help businesses capture demand, build brand awareness, and reconnect with prospective customers through remarketing. Campaigns are tailored to each client's goals and continuously optimized to maximize lead quality and return on advertising spend."Our approach is simple," Wright said. "Whether someone discovers a business through ChatGPT, Google's AI Overview, Facebook, Instagram, or a traditional Google search, we want our clients to be the company they find and trust."Formerly known as Today's Local Media, Risely Marketing continues to provide full-service digital marketing solutions for businesses across the United States, with a particular focus on home service companies. Its services include search engine optimization, AI Search Optimization, paid advertising, website design, reputation management, local SEO, content marketing, and conversion rate optimization.As AI continues to transform digital discovery, Risely Marketing remains committed to helping businesses adapt to changing consumer behavior while building sustainable, long-term growth strategies that generate measurable results.About Risely MarketingRisely Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Plano, Texas. Formerly Today's Local Media, the agency partners with businesses across the United States to increase visibility, generate qualified leads, and grow revenue through SEO, AI Search Optimization, paid advertising, web design, reputation management, and data-driven digital marketing strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.