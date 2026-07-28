County seeks applicants for Animal Services Center Board

Doña Ana County is seeking two residents to serve on the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley (ASCMV) Board of Directors and will accept applications until 5 p.m. Thursday, August 27. The ASCMV is governed by an eight-member Board of Directors, with four members appointed by Doña Ana County and four appointed by the City of Las Cruces. Each entity appoints two elected officials and two members of the public. Public board members appointed by Doña Ana County must reside in Doña Ana County. The ASCMV Board meets quarterly at 9 a.m. on Thursdays at Las Cruces City Hall. The board establishes policies and procedures to carry out the mission of the Animal Services Center, oversees its budget, and hires the executive director to manage the day-to-day operations of the organization. Residents of the unincorporated areas of Doña Ana County who have an interest in animal welfare are encouraged to apply for a two-year appointment. To be considered, submit a letter of interest and resume by the application deadline to amandag@donaana.gov or mail them to: ASCMV Board Selection

c/o Amanda Gomez

845 N. Motel Blvd.

Las Cruces, NM 88007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.