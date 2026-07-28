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Q&A Session on Beach Management Plan scheduled

Currituck County will host a public meeting to answer citizens’ questions regarding the draft Beach Management Plan on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The meeting will begin at 4:00 pm in the auditorium of the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education in Corolla.

The meeting is intended to answer any questions regarding the draft plan, which was made public in early June. No new information will be presented.

Ken Willson of Coastal Protection Engineering will facilitate the Q & A session. Coastal Protection Engineering developed the draft Beach Management Plan and has conducted a beach monitoring and stability assessment in Currituck County since 2020.

Upon its adoption, the Beach Management Plan will serve as a framework for the management, protection, and restoration of Currituck County’s 22.6 miles of oceanfront beaches and dunes. Citizens may review the draft Beach Management Plan and the beach monitoring and stability assessment at https://currituckcountync.gov/county-manager/beach-management/

The Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education is located at 1160 Village Lane, Corolla, NC, 27927.

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Q&A Session on Beach Management Plan scheduled

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