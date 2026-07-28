Fort Carson SRU: Rising Above . . . Finding a Way!

Editor's Note: This is the first in a series of feature articles on the amazing Soldiers who have walked through the doors of the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit and found success in their transition back to the force or civilian life. The series highlights the courage, perseverance, and resilience of those who have faced life-changing illnesses and injuries and found meaning and purpose as they continue to write the next chapter of their life story. These Soldiers, and the cadre and staff who supported them, leave an enduring legacy for good.

Featured Soldier: Sgt. 1st Class Steven Lunn

Hometown: Junction City, Kansas

MOS: 92 Romeo, Parachute Rigger

Story by Staff Sgt. Sebastien Fournier, Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit

A Life at 110 Miles-Per-Hour, Suddenly Halted:

For Sgt. 1st Class Steven Lunn, life in the U.S. Army was defined by adrenaline, precision, and the open sky. Having spent time with the elite 82nd Airborne Division and the 10th Special Forces Group, Lunn was operating at the top of his field as a test parachutist at Yuma Proving Ground.

In July 2019, everything came to a devastating halt. During a jump, Lunn sustained catastrophic injuries.

"I broke both of my legs and had a brain bleed, a frontal lobe hemorrhage," Lunn recalled.

Two years of grueling surgeries, relentless pain, and limited mobility followed.

When he finally arrived at the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit in July 2020, his future in the military seemed bleak.

"I was walking with crutches, and I still had my left leg in an external fixator, so I was very limited in what I could do," he said.

Initially hesitant and unsure of what to expect, Lunn thought his military career was over. He just wanted to heal and get back on his feet, and that’s when he was re-assigned to the Fort Carson SRU.

The Turning Point: Finding Control at the SRU:

Transitioning to the SRU proved to be the toughest mental hurdle Lunn had ever faced.

"Being a parachute rigger and a test jumper, going from 110 miles-an-hour work life to stopping and slowing down, everything felt like it was moving at a snail's pace," he explained.

However, Lunn says he quickly realized that he had found a facility where everything was accessible and a staff that was deeply invested in his recovery.

“At the SRU, injured Soldiers are given the critical time and space to focus entirely on themselves,” Lunn said. "It really is a time when you are forced to look at your healing and your path. It wasn’t a bad thing by any means. It was an eye-opener."

One person in particular, fundamentally changed Lunn’s trajectory – Eleanor McKennon his nurse practitioner case manager at the SRU. When the military wanted to send Lunn across the country to Walter Reed Medical Center for a second opinion regarding the potential amputation of his left leg, McKennon stepped in.

"I didn’t believe there was a need for a second opinion. I knew what my leg was and what it had been through," Lunn says. McKennon connected him directly with coordinators at Walter Reed, advocating fiercely on his behalf. "Her getting me in touch with that person on the phone to fight my battle to keep all my care in one place... really helped me feel like I had control of my injury and my status."

An Unlikely Relief:

Due to the sheer extent of the damage, Lunn ultimately had his left leg amputated in October 2021. While the loss of a limb is a tragic milestone for many, for Lunn, it was the "aha moment" that reignited his life.

"It’s sad to say that the loss of a limb is an 'aha moment' or a relief, but going through two years of surgeries, recovery, pain, [and] anguish... the moment I had my leg amputated was the time when I really felt like things could change," he reflects.

Just six weeks later, he received his first prosthetic leg. Armed with a renewed sense of purpose, Lunn was back on his exercise bike, walking his dog, and pushing his physical limits. His primary driving force? To become self-sustaining again.

Returning to the Sky:

Lunn's relentless drive, coupled with the unwavering support of the SRU, and his former command team – Lt. Col. Thomas Garvy and Command Sgt. Maj. Keith King, helped him achieve a dream he initially thought was impossible - returning to duty.

Initially, Lunn had requested the Continuing on Active Duty program, just hoping to finish his 20 years. He assumed there was no future for him in the military. By the time he reached the physical evaluation board, the second phase of the medical board process, he had made incredible progress.

Their verdict?"You are good to go, full return to duty."

In January 2023, Lunn made history. His MOS department recognized him as theArmy’s first parachute rigger to return to duty with a prosthetic. He got right back to work at the Parachute Rigger Facility for the 10th Special Forces Group at Fort Carson.

But Lunn didn't just return to work; he returned to the sky.

"My first jump back was in May of 2023,” he said. “I completed a static line jump at Fort Carson. I’ve been jumping military freefall ever since."

Today, Lunn jumps with his prosthetic leg and has completedover 500 jumps with one leg. Currently stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia, he serves as the master parachute rigger for the Silver Wings Demonstration Team, is an Accelerated Freefall instructor, and a tandem instructor.

"This is something that I truly live for and truly love doing," Lunn says with pride.

A Legacy of Healing:

Having lived through the darkest days of a catastrophic injury to emerge triumphant, Lunn continues to use his experience to guide others.

"Once I got to the SRU and met the cadre and the personnel, I was blown away by how amazing they all were," he says.

He now actively advocates for the SRU, advising commanders and first sergeants to utilize the facility for their own injured Soldiers.

About the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit:

The Fort Carson SRU opened its doors on June 2, 2007, as one of 45 Warrior Transition Units stood up during the peak of catastrophic casualties from the Global War on Terror. Today, Fort Carson is one of 14 remaining Soldier Recovery Units that have served and supported the Army’s wounded, ill and injured Soldiers for almost two decades. Due to the continued decrease in demand and increasing capability to remotely manage less complex medical cases, Fort Carson along with 9 other SRUs will close in 2027.

The Fort Carson SRU has served more than 4,500 Soldiers in Recovery. Almost 500 Soldiers have returned to Active Duty and continued to serve, with another 600 Reservists and National Guard members returning to their units. Another 3,300 have transitioned to civilian life.