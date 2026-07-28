2026 Legislative Survey

Sen. Tepler appointed to commission to protect clean water access

Posted: July 17, 2026

AUGUSTA – This week, Sen. Denise Tepler, D-Topsham, was appointed to the newly created Unmanaged Storm Water Pollution Commission by Senate...

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