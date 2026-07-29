EntityMed and Ailm Atelier Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Before & After Visualization

Leading aesthetic industry companies Ailm Atelier and EntityMed join forces to raise audience awareness of AI-powered before and after photos pre-surgery.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ailm Atelier Magazine and EntityMed have announced a strategic partnership to bring AI-powered treatment visualization directly to Ailm readers, giving consumers a more informed and personalized way to explore aesthetic procedures before scheduling a consultation.Through EntityMed's patented artificial intelligence platform, users can upload a photo and receive realistic simulations for facial, breast, and body procedures in seconds. Rather than relying solely on traditional before-and-after photos of other patients, visitors can visualize potential outcomes on themselves, helping them better understand their options and arrive at consultations with greater confidence."We built EntityMed to help patients make informed decisions before they ever step into a consultation room," said Lior Yadin, Founder and CEO of EntityMed. "By allowing people to explore realistic, achievable outcomes from the comfort of home, we're creating more meaningful conversations between patients and providers while reducing uncertainty throughout the decision-making process."The partnership supports Ailm's mission of connecting consumers with the physicians, innovations, and technologies shaping the future of aesthetic medicine. In addition to educational content, readers will now have access to an interactive AI experience that helps bridge the gap between curiosity and consultation."Ailm tells the stories behind the people and innovations transforming aesthetic medicine," said Christopher Suchánek, Founder of Ailm Magazine. "EntityMed is changing the way patients begin their aesthetic journey by replacing uncertainty with understanding. Together, we're making advanced technology more accessible while helping consumers make more confident decisions."The partnership represents a shared commitment to improving patient education, increasing transparency, and enhancing the consultation experience through responsible use of artificial intelligence.

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