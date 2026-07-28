Air University names new command chief

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala.— Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Tidwell became Air University's new command chief July 21, joining the leadership team of the Department of the Air Force's integrated learning enterprise.

As America's Airpower University, Air University brings together education, research, doctrine and leader development to forge expert joint warfighters and solve operational problems for the Joint Force. Its schools, centers and organizations operate as one enterprise, connecting classroom instruction with operational experience to prepare Airmen, Guardians and joint teammates for the challenges of today's security environment.

Tidwell most recently served as commandant of the Air Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy, one of Air University's premier enlisted leader development institutions. His experience developing senior enlisted leaders and working across the university gives him a strong foundation as he steps into his new role.

As command chief, Tidwell serves as the commander's senior enlisted advisor on readiness, force development, talent management and quality of life. He also works with leaders across Air University to ensure enlisted perspectives help shape how the university develops leaders, advances military thought and supports the operational force.

“As the characteristics of modern warfare change it places new demands in compressed time on increasingly younger teams of officers and enlisted members," Tidwell said. "Air University plays a large role in the human weapon system development enterprise. We uniquely bring together education, doctrine, research and leader development to ensure our Airmen can apply disciplined decision making, iterate quickly, execute commanders’ intent, and create dilemmas for our adversary. I am excited about where we are going in the future and I am honored to join this team and help continue that work.”

Air University's impact extends well beyond any one school or course. Professional military education develops leaders at every stage of their careers. Graduate education expands strategic thinking. Research examines emerging challenges, while doctrine captures operational lessons and turns them into practical guidance for the force. Together, those efforts help commanders by producing leaders who are ready to think, adapt and act when it matters most.

That approach reflects Air University's role within the Department of the Air Force. Education is not an end in itself. It is one way the university helps strengthen readiness, improve decision-making and prepare the force for future challenges. By bringing education, research, doctrine and leader development together under one enterprise, Air University helps forge expert joint warfighters and solve operational problems for the Joint Force.

As command chief, Tidwell will help carry that work forward, ensuring the enlisted perspective continues to shape how Air University prepares the leaders the Department of the Air Force and the Joint Force will depend on in the years ahead.