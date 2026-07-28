Operation Pathways Planners Synchronize Future Campaign Across the Indo-Pacific

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — More than 200 military planners from over 70 commands, joint organizations, allied nations, and State Partnership Program participants gathered for U.S. Army Pacific's Summer Pathways Planning and Coordination Conference (P2C2), July 20–24, 2026, to synchronize future operations across the Indo-Pacific.

Hosted by the U.S. Army Pacific G37, the conference is the Army's premier operational planning forum for Operation Pathways, bringing together organizations from across the joint force to align exercises, resources, and campaign objectives years in advance.

"Operation Pathways 3.0 is our campaigning framework that delivers deterrence through mission rehearsals, experimentation, and forward positioning," said U.S. Army Col. Dave Butler, USARPAC G37 director. "You can't understand Operation Pathways by looking at a single exercise. You have to see the entire campaign."

Participating organizations included Headquarters, Department of the Army G-3/5/7, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Transportation Command, Army Futures Command, the National Guard Bureau, and U.S. Army Reserve Headquarters.

"P2C2 is the engine that drives Operation Pathways," said Lt. Col. Hobin Lee, chief of the USARPAC G372 Branch. "This is where we synchronize operations, activities, and investments into one unified campaign."

Throughout the week, planners synchronized more than 50 bilateral and multilateral exercises across 25 countries, supporting combatant commander objectives and USARPAC's FY27 priority to “Be Ready” by projecting combat-credible land forces forward. Discussions refined courses of action, synchronized operations and resources across warfighting functions, and identified challenges affecting execution throughout the theater.

"There is nothing more important than P2C2 because it directly contributes to our campaigning," said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Giles J. S. Cornelia, USARPAC deputy commanding general for Strategy and Plans.

This iteration of P2C2 also synchronized the FY27–FY29 Operational Pathways Campaign Plan, strengthening unity of effort across the theater while reinforcing land power integration with allies and partners.

"This is my fifth time attending as the Reserve Component representative, and I've seen tremendous growth in how the Army Reserve and National Guard contribute to Operation Pathways," said U.S. Army Col. Rob Meehl, director of the Army Reserve Engagement Cell. "We've evolved from providing individual augmentees to deploying units that build readiness. USARPAC is committed to ensuring Reserve Component units return home better trained than when they arrived while maximizing the value of every deployment."

The Summer P2C2 reinforced USARPAC's commitment to protecting the security, freedom, and prosperity of the United States and its allies and partners through persistent campaigning, integrated planning, and strengthened alliances that enable the Army to compete, deter aggression, and, if necessary, prevail in conflict.