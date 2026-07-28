From Demoted Airman to CMSAF: Where it All began

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. – For Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe, returning to F.E. Warren Air Force Base was more than just a routine visit. It was a return to the place where the trajectory of his life and career changed forever.

More than three decades after arriving as a young Airman in July 1992, Wolfe returned to the installation as the 21st Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, visiting Airmen across the base and serving as a grand marshal of Cheyenne Frontier Days 2026. As he reflected on his first assignment, he described a place that challenged him, humbled him and ultimately gave him the foundation that helped carry him to the Air Force's highest enlisted position.

Wolfe mentioned that every Airman would benefit from beginning their career at an Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) installation because of the discipline required to support the nation's no-fail nuclear mission. The demanding environment leaves little room for interpretation, requiring Airmen to learn proven procedures, master technical fundamentals and execute every task with precision. Those expectations, he said, create a strong professional foundation that follows Airmen throughout their careers.

“I wish every Airman’s first assignment was an AFGSC installation,” said Wolfe. “It is a high-pressure, high-stakes environment where the rules are the rules. It builds a strong foundation.”

For Wolfe, that foundation was tested almost immediately.

Within his first year at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wolfe received non-judicial punishment under Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice after making a poor decision. Looking back, he does not minimize the mistake or the consequences. Instead, he credits the leaders around him for refusing to define his career by one moment.

“My leaders could’ve flicked me out of the Air Force if they chose to, but instead they gave me a second chance,” said Wolfe. “I have everything that I have in life today because my leaders did not give up on me.”

Rather than ending his Air Force career before it began, Wolfe's supervisors held him accountable while continuing to invest in his development. Their willingness to mentor him through one of the lowest points of his career became one of the most defining moments of his life.

Just one year later, Wolfe was recognized as the 321st Missile Squadron Airman of the Year. During that same period, he became one of only two Airman 1st Class defenders on the installation selected to serve as flight security controllers. The dramatic turnaround was not the result of individual talent alone. It was the product of leaders who believed people deserved the opportunity to learn, grow and earn back trust.

Wolfe mentioned that good leadership and accountability are critical to bouncing back after making a mistake.

“The key is that leaders have to actually give you a full opportunity for redemption. That means, at some point, it's got to be over, where we don't talk about it anymore, and accountability has happened. You've paid your penalty and they let you move on. So, for people that are in the situation where they're just trying to step towards that redemption phase, don't give up,” said Wolfe. “Remind yourself that you're in this situation because of your own decisions, and that you can make different decisions that will result in a different outcome. Keep that perspective, and you'll be fine.”

Even today, Wolfe remains connected with one of those mentors, retired Chief Master Sgt. Gary Kelly, who attended Wolfe's assumption of responsibility ceremony to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. Wolfe said the experienced leaders who guided him early in his career gave him lessons that continue to shape how he leads today.

Although his assignment at F.E. Warren lasted only about two and a half years, Wolfe said the experiences he gained there established the framework for everything that followed. The successes and setbacks alike taught him resilience, accountability and the importance of surrounding yourself with leaders willing to invest in your future.

Those same lessons now shape the message he shares with today's Airmen.

When asked what he would say to Airmen who receive orders to F.E. Warren but are hesitant about the assignment, Wolfe shifted the focus away from geography and toward purpose. Every installation, he said, offers an opportunity to make a difference in someone's life. Success is not determined by the location or even the mission itself, but by the people an Airman chooses to help.

“Everywhere you go there is someone who needs your help and that’s what it is about, not weather or location,” said Wolfe. “It’s about looking for people to help, and if you pick up that attitude not only will you help others, but you will also pick up two or three lifelong friends in the process.”

That perspective gives new meaning to Wolfe's return to Cheyenne. Shortly after arriving in 1992, he spent 10 consecutive days supporting Cheyenne Frontier Days by collecting trash across the fairgrounds. Wolfe met his wife, Dr. Doniel Wolfe, and they had their first child while stationed in the area. More than 30 years later, he returned as the Grand Marshal in the Grand Parade and rodeo, representing the Air Force before the same community that welcomed him as a young Airman at the start of his career.

“It feels surreal to be the Grand Marshal in Cheyenne Frontier Days because I started my career here and my family started here. My entire life started here,said Wolfe. " Doniel and I are honored to be a part of it. This is such a great community that treats our Airmen so well.”

Today, Wolfe's responsibilities extend across the entire Air Force, including Guard and Reserve Airmen, but he said his focus remains rooted in the same principle that shaped his own career.

He also rejects the idea that leaders eventually have everything figured out. Instead, he believes leadership requires continuous learning, listening and a willingness to grow alongside the people you serve.

“I’m finding out more every day,” said Wolfe. “I want to know all the friction points for our Airmen and their families. My job is to remove those friction points to improve their quality of life so they can remain focused on the mission and each other.”

As Wolfe walked the installation where his Air Force journey began, the lessons of his first assignment remained evident. The young Airman who once questioned his future now serves as the Air Force's senior enlisted leader, carrying forward the example set by mentors who chose accountability over abandonment and development over defeat. It is a reminder that careers are often shaped not by where they begin, but by the people willing to invest in those who are still becoming who they are meant to be.

Wolfe also shared that he wants every Airman to know that they are loved.

“I hope that they feel that we love them,” said Wolfe, “That's a strong word and it's a word that some leaders shy away from. But I'm telling you, the Secretary of the Air Force, the Undersecretary of the Air Force, General Wilsbach, General Lamontagne, me, we love our people. We want them to be happy. Sometimes that love is tough and it's not always perfect and it's not easy. But we really, truly care about them, and that we want to make this the best experience for them.”