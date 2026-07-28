USACE-Albuquerque District welcomes 40th commander

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., -- Lt. Col. Brian T. Williams assumed command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District from Lt. Col. Matthew Miller during a formal change of command ceremony at the State Bar of New Mexico Auditorium in Albuquerque, N.M., July 24, 2026.

The purpose of a change of command ceremony is to emphasize the continuity of leadership and unit identity, despite the change in individual authority.

The Albuquerque District serves more than 200,000 square miles including the entire state of New Mexico, portions of southern Colorado and far west Texas and provides comprehensive engineering, construction, regulatory, environmental, and emergency response support. The district includes nine USACE dams, four major military installations, and nearly 200 miles of the Rio Grande.

Lt. Col. Williams is a native of Orlando, Florida. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in 2008 and was commissioned into the U.S. Army Engineer Regiment. He holds an undergraduate degree in Engineering Management, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Missouri Science and Technology, a Master of Science in Systems Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master of Military Art and Science in Operational Studies from the Command and General Staff College. He maintains a Project Management Professional certification and is a registered Professional Engineer.

Prior to assuming command of the Albuquerque District, Lt. Col. Williams served as the Engineering Division Chief for Special Operations Command Europe, where he supported the Logistics Directorate and enabled project design, programming and construction, contingency operations, and Special Operations Forces posture for USSOCOM and USEUCOM

Lt. Col. Williams is no stranger to the Albuquerque District, having served as a Project Engineer in the district from January 2018 to June 2019. During his time with the district he supported interagency construction, FEMA wildfire debris operations in California, and the federal border wall construction program.

Other previous duty assignments include the 2nd BCT, 82nd Airborne Division where he deployed in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria; the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, where he served as a brigade engineer and supported Operation Atlantic Resolve; platoon leader with the 130th Engineer Brigade, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom; and duty with the 65th Engineer Battalion, where he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

“My family and I are very grateful to rejoin this team, and I’m honored to command this district,” Williams said after assuming command. “I’ll look forward to delivering the program with you all and continue our mission in the desert.”