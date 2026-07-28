The Heat is On: What You Can Do About It

If you’re thinking about heading to the beach this weekend, think again… and then go!

As a military treatment facility, Womack Army Medical Center sees many heat related injuries, particularly during the summer months. Heat problems happen when your body gets too hot and is unable to cool itself down. This can be caused by high temperatures, hard physical activity, or both. These conditions can get serious fast, so noticing the signs early and taking immediate action is important.

Joe Dooley, Chief of Safety and Occupational Health at Womack warns of the danger. “Heat injuries are highly dangerous and can progress from mild discomfort to a life-threatening medical emergency (heatstroke) in minutes,” he said. “Heatstrokeis a true medical emergency that can cause permanent brain, organ, and muscle damage, or death, if not treated immediately.”

One of the stages of heat Illness include heat cramps which are painful muscle cramps, usually in your legs, arms, or stomach. They happen when you sweat a lot and lose electrolytes and fluids. Heat exhaustion is more serious. Signs include heavy sweating, feeling very weak, dizzy, sick to your stomach, having a headache, or feeling faint. Your pulse may be fast, and your body temperature can climb up to about 104°F. Heatstroke is the most dangerous stage and can be life threatening. Your body temperature goes as high as 104°F, and you may become confused, act strangely, have trouble speaking, pass out, or have seizures. Skin may be hot and dry or still sweating heavily. Heatstroke is an emergency.

Lt. Col. Michael J. D’Onofrio is the Director of the Fort Bragg Department of Public Health. “A couple of weeks ago, I finished taking my physical fitness test. I went to a nearby enclosed restroom and noticed a soldier in a stall on his arms and legs. He looked pale and, while he could answer my questions, his voice was very soft and he appeared exhausted,” said D’Onofrio.“I immediately called two nearby paramedics (both of whom worked at my department). They took his vital signs, put cold-water soaked sheets on him to cool him down. We then moved him to better ventilation outside (and in the shade) and provided him with an electrolyte drink. We watched him for about an hour and monitored him. He recovered, could talk to me clearly, and vital signs were steady. No hospitalization was needed for him. It was good he was found before he progressed.”

A few safety tips for those subject to heat injuries: Move them to a cooler place, shade or air conditioning is best. Cool them down, take off extra clothing and use cool, wet cloths or ice packs on the head, neck, armpits, and groin. A fan helps too. Give fluids only if they are awake and able to swallow. Water or sports drinks are best. Call 911 especially if symptoms get worse, they can’t drink, they pass out, or their temperature keeps rising. Heatstroke needs emergency medical care.

Dooley offers final advice if headed to the beach this weekend. “Pre-Hydrate and Replenish:Drinking waterduringexposure is not enough,” he said. “Heavily hydrate the day before. On the beach, alternate water with electrolytes (sports drinks).Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which act as diuretics and accelerate dehydration. Sunburn damages your skin’s ability to sweat and shed heat. Wear a wide-brimmed hat, seek shade under an umbrella, and apply high-SPF sunscreen regularly.”