SBD 41 commander signs Environmental Commitment Statement

U.S. Space Force Col. Eric D. Bogue, Space Base Delta 41 commander, signed SBD 41’s first-ever Environmental Commitment Statement at Schriever Space Force Base, July 20.

The Environmental Commitment Statement, or ECS, is an official document that outlines SBD 41’s specific, measurable commitments to reduce waste, prevent pollution, comply with environmental laws and protect natural resources.

In practice, the ECS ensures that whenever SBD 41 plans a new building, tests equipment, or purchases materials, it must actively minimize environmental risks. Far from restrictive, the document ensures that projects are compliant with EPA guidelines, which prevents mission delays, and reduces operational costs through recycling and energy-efficient measures.

“Nobody has to tell us how important it is to be good stewards of our environment,” Bogue said just before signing the ECS, “It’s always the right thing to do.”

The ECS is tailored to address environmental issues that are unique to the installation. Though encroachment is primarily a concern due to the sensitive space operations that occur on Schriever SFB, it also has the potential to damage natural habitats. Through existing partnerships, SBD 41 regularly works with local governments and private landowners to set aside voluntary easements that protect both the base’s military operations and the local ecosystem.

“Being a good steward helps the mission as much as it does the environment,” said Jessica Woo, environmental chief for the 50th Civil Engineer Squadron. “SBD 41 is leading the way across the entire branch to show how space operations and local environmental planning can thrive side-by-side.”

The ECS is reviewed and approved annually to ensure that SBD 41 is continually evaluating the performance of its environmental commitment. The SBD 41 Environmental Team aims to support mission partners and maintain military readiness while meeting or exceeding all environmental conservation mandates, statutory regulations and federal executive orders.