Navy Seeks Industry Partners for Modern Sailor Housing Solutions

WASHINGTON D.C. (July 27, 2026) – The U.S. Navy is asking for ideas from the private sector on how to best provide temporary housing for Sailors, reflecting a steadfast commitment to improving Sailor quality of life. This initiative will support a major nationwide effort to renovate and modernize barracks at naval bases across the country.

Improving living conditions is a top priority for the Navy, but comprehensive upgrades require significant structural work. To safely conduct the deep renovations needed to modernize aging facilities, entire barracks must be vacated. Utilizing temporary housing, which are often referred to as swing space, is a critical step. It allows the Navy to proceed with massive construction projects on schedule while ensuring Sailors are not displaced into subpar accommodations during the transition.

“Our Sailors are our most critical asset, and providing them with safe, clean, and comfortable living quarters is a fundamental responsibility,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command. “As we undertake these necessary and extensive renovations to modernize our permanent barracks, securing high quality temporary housing ensures we do not compromise on our Sailors’ well-being. It allows us to move swiftly on construction while keeping our force supported and mission ready.”

To bridge this temporary housing gap of several thousand beds, the Navy has released a Request for Information (RFI) inviting companies to propose practical and flexible options that can be deployed quickly. Potential solutions could include pre-built modular homes, leasing commercial apartments, or repurposing existing buildings. The goal is to find innovative solutions that meet strict quality and safety standards without disrupting critical training and naval operations.

The full Request for Information is available on SAM.gov at: https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/aad620a730194f0d8b55121e70d5c098/view or by searching Notice ID: RFIUH-2026

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 71 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation. Learn more: http://www.cnic.navy.mil.