LRMC Personnel Receive Phase II Intelligence Awareness Reporting Training

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Special agents from the Army Counterintelligence Command conducted Phase II of the annual Intelligence Awareness Reporting Training (CIAR) formerly known as Threat Awareness and Reporting Program (TARP), July 21 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s Heaton Auditorium.

The mandatory in-person training supplements the Army’s online annual requirement and reinforces the principle of "See Something, Say Something" for Department of the Army Soldiers, civilians, and contractors.

Counterintelligence special agents led the interactive briefings focused on identifying and mitigating modern security threats. Topics included recognizing behavioral indicators of insider threats, protecting against cyber intrusions, countering foreign intelligence collection efforts, and safeguarding military information and technology.

“We execute globally synchronized operations to detect, deter, and disrupt adversary intelligence collection targeting military technology, personnel, and installations,” said Army Special Agent “Counterintelligence does not investigate criminal activity; that mission belongs to the Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

In addition to identifying espionage and insider threats, counterintelligence agents provide operational security (OPSEC) training and support and assess command vulnerabilities to reduce risk across Army organizations.

The briefing also emphasized travel security and the importance of reporting foreign travel throughthe Aircraft and Personnel Automated Clearance System (APACS).

APACS is the Department of Defense’s web-based system used to request, coordinate, and approve official foreign travel, theater clearances, and travel to designated special areas. Depending on destination-specific requirements outlined in the Department of DefenseForeign Clearance Guide, APACS is required for personal travel by military personnel.

A key component of the training focused on recognizing and reporting suspicious activities using the Army’s size, activity, location, unit, time, and equipment (iSALUTE) reporting framework, which helps personnel identify potential indicators of espionage, insider threats, and other security concerns.

By conducting live, instructor-led training, Army Counterintelligence ensures the workforce remains vigilant and prepared to protect controlled unclassified information, mission-critical resources, and national security from evolving adversary threats.

The counterintelligence special agent said the Army's greatest advantage is an informed and vigilant workforce and every Soldier, civilian, and contractor plays a critical role in protecting the Army’s people, information and capabilities.