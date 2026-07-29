Peak Roofing Partners Appoints Bruce Bessire to CEO

Bruce Bessire Headshot

Bessire steps into top leadership role as company accelerates growth across southeastern U.S

Bruce has spent the last two years immersed in every aspect of this business, from the acquisitions to the day-to-day operations that keep our customers' homes protected” — Anthony Perera, Founder of Peak Roofing Partners

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peak Roofing Partners (Peak Roofing), a portfolio company of Exuma Capital Partners focused on acquiring and growing residential roofing companies, has appointed Bruce Bessire as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Bessire, who has served as Peak Roofing’s Chief Operating Officer since 2024, brings more than 25 years of cross-industry leadership experience with a goal of expanding the company’s portfolio through organic growth, greenfield expansion, and strategic acquisitions.Bessire’s promotion marks a defining moment for Peak Roofing as the company builds on two years of strategic acquisitions and operational growth. Peak Roofing acquired Action Roofing in April 2024 and has since opened 5 additional greenfield offices throughout Florida and Alabama. In addition, Peak Roofing acquired Skymark Roofing in Central Florida in July 2025 and is in the process of opening two additional greenfield locations in greater Central Florida. Bessire's ability to develop high-performing teams and drive sustainable revenue positions Peak Roofing to capitalize on a growing and competitive roofing market."Bruce has spent the last two years immersed in every aspect of this business, from the acquisitions to the day-to-day operations that keep our customers' homes protected," said Anthony Perera, Founder of Peak Roofing Partners and Managing Partner at Exuma Capital Partners. "There is no one better positioned to lead Peak Roofing into its next chapter, and I have confidence he will take this company to new heights."Among Bessire’s first strategic decisions as CEO is the promotion of John Bota from Skymark Roofing, a brand acquired by Peak Roofing in 2025, to a company-wide leadership role overseeing sales initiatives across all Peak Roofing brands. Bota, who served as Director of Sales at Skymark Roofing, will carry that same title into his expanded role at Peak Roofing.Bessire identified Bota’s talent and drive to lead sales on a larger scale, citing his more than 15 years of developing high-performing sales organizations, opening new markets, and driving operational excellence across the residential home improvement industry. In his new role, Bota will focus on strengthening sales leadership, building training programs, and driving operational consistency across all Peak Roofing brands."Leading this company's growth over the last two years has only strengthened what I already knew. I believed in the team, the vision, and the opportunity ahead of us, and stepping into the CEO role only deepens that commitment," said Bruce Bessire, CEO, Peak Roofing Partners. "The roofing industry is at an inflection point right now, and I believe Peak Roofing is positioned to be at the forefront of what comes next."With more than 25 years of experience across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, manufacturing, property and casualty insurance, and roofing, Bessire brings a uniquely diverse perspective to the CEO role. As COO, he led Peak Roofing's daily operations and played a central role in the acquisitions of Action Roofing and Skymark Roofing. His expertise in sales leadership, customer success, and organizational health, combined with a strong commitment to community involvement and giving back, has strengthened Peak Roofing's foundation for long-term growth throughout the company's expanding regional footprint.

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