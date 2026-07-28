Aaron Holley Sworn in to Office Today.

Delegate Aaron Holley took the oath of office in the House Chamber today. Holley was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Delegate Daniel Linville, who resigned to work for the Governor following the May Primary Election. Clerk of the House of Delegates Jeff Pack administered the oath of office.

Holley accepted the position because its an opportunity to make a difference in his community.

“I entered the race and accepted this appointment to try and make a difference for my community and the people who live there,” said Holley.

Stack represents District 22, which includes Cabell County and resides in Ona, WV.

Joining Delegate Shane Stack for the ceremony were his wife, Jessica, daughter Emma, son Landon, and a room full of supporters. Delegate Evan Worrell, also representing Cabell County, was in attendance as well.