Lost Person in Chesterfield

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Benvenuti

603-352-9669

603-271-3361

July 28, 2026

Chesterfield – On Monday, July 27, 2026, at 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a 911 call through NH State Police Dispatch regarding Aaron Lipsky, age 82, who was lost in the woods. Lipsky was attempting to navigate a boundary line of a property he owns in Chesterfield and became lost after missing a corner.

After about an hour of trying to navigate his way out and with his cell phone battery dying, he initiated a 911 call requesting assistance. Chesterfield Police, Spofford Fire, and a Conservation Officer from NH Fish and Game all responded to assist. Utilizing mapping software, the Conservation Officer was able to obtain Lipsky’s location and provide general directions to him, while members of the three different agencies also made their way to him.

Lipsky was located at 5:00 p.m. in good health and was able to walk back under his own power for approximately ½ mile to awaiting vehicles by 6:00 p.m.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all outdoor enthusiasts to prepare for the unexpected. Packing the 10 essentials even on a day hike is imperative. Please consider visiting https://hikesafe.com/ for tips on hiking safely.