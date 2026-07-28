More than a helmet

VÕRU, Estonia — An Estonian child looks up at Sgt. Ethan Wills and smiles, the U.S. Army helmet swallows a small head; the body armor hangs to the knees. Surrounded by laughter from family members and Soldiers nearby, the child holds their arms straight out and attempts a few squats beneath the weight of the gear.

For Wills, assigned to the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion, moments like these are what make community outreach events the most meaningful.

“It’s been great to see families having fun while getting a better understanding of what we do,” said Wills. “We even had a few people do squats or push-ups while wearing the gear, which brought a lot of smiles and laughter.”

Wills and Soldiers from the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion and 603rd Military Police Company were invited by the town of Võru to attend and provide a static display of military equipment at the Võru Children’s Festival in Võru, Estonia, July 26. The annual event brought families from across Estonia together to celebrate children, community and connection while highlighting the U.S. Army’s partnership with Estonia under V Corps, the Army’s only forward-deployed corps and senior tactical headquarters for Army forces in Eastern Europe.

While the military equipment was the centerpiece of the static display, the conversations between Soldiers and locals became the true focus of the day. Families stopped to ask questions, try on equipment and learn more about the U.S. Soldiers serving in Estonia. For Wills, events like the festival provide a rare opportunity for Estonian citizens to interact directly with Soldiers outside of a military environment.

“It’s not every day that people in Estonia have the opportunity to meet someone from the other side of the world,” said Wills. “Events like this give people the chance to interact directly with U.S. Soldiers, ask questions and see the people behind the uniform.”

While the interactions may seem small, Wills says these moments play an important role in strengthening the relationship between the two nations.

“Strong relationships aren’t built only through meetings between senior leaders; they’re built through everyday interactions between people,” said Wills. “Being present at an event like this allows us to connect with Estonians on a personal level, share who we are and discover what we have in common.”

As another child eagerly reached for the oversized helmet, Wills smiled and helped clip it into place. The oversized gear sparked smiles, questions and conversations, helping families connect with the Soldiers behind the uniforms.