This is a new policy. In July 2024 Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons released a statement setting out his intention to provide, for the first time, a comprehensive collection of culture-related policies under the heading of ‘Heritage, Culture & Creativity’. Northern Ireland’s Historic Environment Policy is one of the policies contained within a Heritage, Culture & Creativity (HCC) Programme.
What is it trying to achieve? (intended aims/outcomes)
Heritage delivers:
economic and social regeneration
net zero and Sustainable Development Goals
health and well-being
learning and developing skills.’
New Policy, No EQIA 22/07/2026
Existing/Revised/New: New Date of Screening: 22/07/2026 Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No
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Historic Environment Policy for Northern Ireland - screening
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