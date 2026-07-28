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Historic Environment Policy for Northern Ireland - screening

Date published:

This is a new policy. In July 2024 Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons released a statement setting out his intention to provide, for the first time, a comprehensive collection of culture-related policies under the heading of ‘Heritage, Culture & Creativity’. Northern Ireland’s Historic Environment Policy is one of the policies contained within a Heritage, Culture & Creativity (HCC) Programme.

What is it trying to achieve? (intended aims/outcomes) 

Heritage delivers:

  • economic and social regeneration 
  • net zero and Sustainable Development Goals
  • health and well-being
  • learning and developing skills.’

New Policy, No EQIA 22/07/2026

Existing/Revised/New: New
Date of Screening: 22/07/2026
Screening Outcome - Full EQIA recommended: No

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