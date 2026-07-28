Historic Environment Policy for Northern Ireland - screening

Date published: 28 July 2026 This is a new policy. In July 2024 Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons released a statement setting out his intention to provide, for the first time, a comprehensive collection of culture-related policies under the heading of ‘Heritage, Culture & Creativity’. Northern Ireland’s Historic Environment Policy is one of the policies contained within a Heritage, Culture & Creativity (HCC) Programme. What is it trying to achieve? (intended aims/outcomes) Heritage delivers: economic and social regeneration

net zero and Sustainable Development Goals

health and well-being

learning and developing skills.’ New Policy, No EQIA 22/07/2026 Existing/Revised/New: New

Date of Screening: 22/07/2026

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