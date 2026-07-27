Rep. Linting: Signed budget invests locally

State Rep. Rylee Linting highlighted a recently signed state budget that includes funding measures and initiatives she fought for.

“Making sure Lansing was spending within its means just as any Downriver family would was a huge priority of mine when I began in the Legislature,” said Linting, of Wyandotte. “When I got to Lansing, our state budgets had been packed with special funding for political allies, special interests and unsustainable programs. I was determined to change that.

“This signed agreement prioritizes funding for our communities, our courageous first responders, our kids, and programs that will bring results.”

Over $1 million will go to a new fire engine for the City of Riverview Fire Department, while $1.9 million will go to a new ladder truck for the city of Wyandotte. Riverview’s existing engine was placed into service nearly 20 years ago and has experienced steadily increasing maintenance costs and reliability concerns due to age and wear. Wyandotte’s existing ladder truck would be nearly 30 years old by the time a new truck would be delivered and is beyond the end of its reliable service life. The funding Linting secured will help the departments as they respond to emergencies and perform day-to-day responsibilities. In addition to the investments for Riverview and Wyandotte, Linting also touted a total of $222,000 for updated police radio equipment for the city of Southgate.

Linting also fought for needed education reforms within the budget to help improve child literacy rates, including a program that will train educators in science of reading curriculums and a cap for reading curriculums at 15 to ensure uniformity for students. The curriculum cap closely mirrored a bill previously proposed by Linting.

The School Aid budget focuses on early childhood education and establishing a system that sets up students for success. This includes universal breakfast and lunch, $50 million in new funding for tutoring to help struggling students and continued mental health and school safety funding. Linting and House Republicans successfully secured $150 million for teacher bonuses, as well as additional funding for dual enrollment, bus services and other resources.

Linting highlighted continued investment in the Going PRO Talent Fund to aid workforce training programs and spur small business growth. The budget also increases Career and Technical Education (CTE) funding by $4 million, a 10 percent increase across several programs, helping more students gain hands-on experience and industry-recognized skills that prepare them for careers in Michigan’s skilled trades and other high-demand fields.