Building a more resilient future: City invests $3.26 million for climate action projects

HAMILTON, ON – Hamilton City Council has approved $3.26 million from the City's Climate Change Reserve to support 16 projects that will advance climate change action across the community. These projects will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, expand Hamilton's urban forest, strengthen the community's resilience to climate change and improve efficiency in City operations to help manage costs over time and reduce pressure on residential taxpayers. They will enhance parks and natural areas, helping protect the environment and improve quality of life.

Sixteen projects will strengthen the City’s response to climate change while protecting natural assets and improving energy efficiency

Hamilton residents are already seeing the impacts of climate change, from more extreme weather events and the subsequent impacts on our neighbourhoods. They are also seeing rising food costs and local air quality impacts from remote wildfires.

“Hamiltonians are seeing the impacts of climate change in their daily lives, from extreme heat to more frequent severe weather,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “By investing in projects that expand our urban forest, improve energy efficiency and protect our natural environment, we're taking practical steps to build a healthier, more resilient city, while supporting residents today and into the future.”

This investment helps move forward Hamilton’s climate action goals while supporting a stronger, more resilient community. At the same time, people want practical climate solutions that enhance and protect local green spaces and prepare us for extreme heat and flooding, in a way that ensures we are building a healthier city for everyone.

Key Investments

Some of the key projects and investments include:

$1.5 million for Heat Pump Hot Water Tank Project with CityHousing Hamilton. This project will replace older gas water heaters in low-rise units and a multi-level residential building with energy-efficient electric systems in social housing, helping lower emissions, improve comfort for residents and reduce energy costs over time.

$400,000 for Affordable Housing Acquisition Plan Retrofits. The City will use funding to make affordable housing more energy efficient while keeping rents low and preserving much‑needed units for residents.

$300,000 for Bird Friendly Window Glazing Study and Implementation. This project will check City buildings where birds are most at risk, put solutions in place to prevent collisions and make buildings safer for birds over time.

$250,000 for Tree Canopy and Industry Initiative, this program will plant more trees in industrial and commercial areas by bringing together businesses and community groups, helping cool neighbourhoods and expanding Hamilton’s urban forest canopy cover.

$180,000 for Open Space Management Plan. The City will create a plan to protect and manage natural spaces while balancing conservation and recreation, helping keep green areas healthy and accessible for the community.

$108,000 for Public Health’s ‘Cool Kits’ and ‘Cool Neighbours Pilot Program’ – both designed to provide residents – especially those without cooling at home –with basic tools to keep cool and to build neighbourhood networks of caring so neighbours can check in on neighbours during extreme heat events.

“Climate change requires long-term thinking, practical action and strong partnerships across the organization and community. These projects are an investment in Hamilton’s future, helping us protect natural assets, improve energy efficiency and strengthen the infrastructure and systems our city depends on,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “By taking action today, we are helping build a more sustainable and resilient Hamilton for future generations.”

The City of Hamilton’s Climate Change Reserve (Policy No. FPAP-RE-015) was established in 2018 to fund initiatives that advance the City’s approved climate change goals and to support the piloting of new and innovative climate mitigation and adaptation efforts.

“Hamilton took an important step in 2019 by declaring a climate emergency, and we continue to act with a clear plan to address the real impacts our community is facing,” added Lynda Lukasik, Director, Climate Change Initiatives. “With the Climate Change Reserve funding and a strong, transparent review process, we’re investing in projects that cut emissions, build resilience and deliver meaningful benefits for residents.”

Quick Facts

Hamilton declared a climate emergency in 2019 in response to increasing local impacts from climate hazards such as heat waves, severe flooding and shoreline and escarpment erosion, leading to the creation of Hamilton’s Climate Action Strategy (HCAS).

The City of Hamilton’s Climate Change Reserve is administered by the Office of Climate Change Initiatives and is guided by Policy No. FPAP-RE-015. A preliminary allocation of $1.5 M was placed into the Reserve when it was first established. As part of the 2023 Budget process, Council approved a sustainable source of funding for the Reserve through the general tax levy, which will allocate an additional $2.5 M to the Reserve annually.

All 2026 applications were evaluated by a review team made up of five City staff directors who serve on the Climate Change Initiatives Steering Committee and two volunteers from the community Climate Change Advisory Committee. Reviewers utilized a scoring system set out in the 2026 application template that focused on key considerations including: Alignment with Climate Change Reserve Policy Support for Climate Action Strategy priorities Emissions reduction potential (mitigation) Climate resilience benefits (adaptation) Co-benefits and climate justice impact Priority focus area alignment



Additional Resources