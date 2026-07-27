MnDOT District 7 announces two new managers for program delivery and construction operations (July 27, 2026)

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MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation District 7 has named two new assistant district engineers to lead program delivery and construction operations across its 13-county region in south central and southwest Minnesota

Forrest Hasty was appointed assistant district engineer for program delivery, and Andrew Lawver was appointed assistant district engineer for construction operations. District 7 is headquartered in Mankato, with additional offices in Windom.

Program delivery

Hasty began his new role June 17 and now oversees the areas of road design, planning, project management, traffic, materials, and hydraulics.

Hasty has more than 18 years of experience in transportation engineering. Over the past decade, he worked in MnDOT District 7’s Project Management Unit, advancing from graduate engineer to senior engineer, principal project manager, and most recently served as project management team lead. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University, is a licensed professional engineer in Minnesota, and is a certified project management professional. Hasty lives near Mapleton with his wife Trisha, and their three children.

Hasty leads a staff of about 70 employees responsible for delivering an annual construction program of about $100 million, across more than 1,300 miles of state and federal highways.

Construction operations

Lawver began his new role July 15 and oversees the district’s construction offices in Mankato and Windom, as well as other areas of district operations including bridge and land management.

He brings more than 25 years of engineering experience. Lawver previously served as District 7’s bridge engineer and most recently worked as the statewide bridge construction and operations engineer, leading statewide inspection programs, fabrication oversight, asset management, and technical support for bridge construction and operations. He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Minnesota and is a licensed professional engineer in Minnesota. Lawver and his wife, Jennifer, live south of Mankato and have three adult children.

He leads a staff of about 90 employees responsible for administering an annual construction program of about $100 million on more than 1,300 miles of state and federal highways.

“Forrest and Andrew bring exceptional skills, experience, and leadership to these roles,” said District Engineer Zachary Tess. “They will continue to strengthen our program delivery and construction operations in MnDOT District 7, as well as our work with employees, communities, and external partners as they deliver on MnDOT’s mission to plan, build, operate, and maintain a safe and reliable transportation system.”

For more information about MnDOT District 7, visit mndot.gov/d7.

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