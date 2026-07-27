Montgomery County legislators receive 2026 summer study committee appointments

STATEHOUSE (July 27, 2026) – Recently, Montgomery County legislators received appointments to serve on interim study committees, which will meet throughout the summer and fall to review important policy issues and discuss possible solutions.

Lawmakers will gather input from public testimony, various experts and industry stakeholders to help guide bill recommendations ahead of the upcoming legislative session, which begins in January.

State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle) will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Environmental Affairs, vice-chair of the State Fair Advisory Committee and as a member of the Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Midwest Interstate Passenger Rail Compact Commission.

"During the summer months, we'll continue to work on environmental policies that support Indiana agriculture, advance our outdoor economy and keep our air and water clean," Baird said. "Protecting our resources and strengthening our rural areas go hand-in-hand."

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) will serve as chair of the Interim Study committees on Pension Management Oversight and Fiscal Policy and will serve as a member of the Budget Committee, Distressed Unit Appeal Board, Medicaid Oversight Committee and the Indiana Stadium and Convention Building Authority.

"Lawmakers continue to study our state's property tax system to provide taxpayer relief, increase transparency and encourage fiscal responsibility at all levels of government," Thompson said. "We'll also review our Medicaid program to ensure we're preventing waste, fraud and abuse and preserving it for those who truly need it."

Topics for the 2026 legislative interim study committees can be found here and appointments for each committee are listed here. Committee hearings and agendas can be viewed on the Indiana General Assembly's website at iga.in.gov.

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State Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle) represents House District 44,

which includes all of Putnam County and a portion of Montgomery County.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.

State Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Lizton) represents House District 28,

which includes portions of Boone, Hendricks and Montgomery counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.