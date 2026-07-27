Free Learn to Fish Clinic in the Upper Delaware River (Sullivan County)

DATE: 7/27/2026

START TIME: 10:00 AM

END TIME: 2:00 PM

LOCATION:

DEC Narrowsburg Boat Launch Site,

DeMauro Lane,

Narrowsburg, NY 12764

Join the DEC and National Park Service to explore the world of fishing in the Upper Delaware River at the DEC Narrowsburg Boat Launch Site off DeMauro Lane on Monday, July 27, 2026. At this FREE family friendly fishing clinic event participants will receive hands on instruction on casting techniques and learn about fish identification and more.

Gear for participants: Borrow a fishing rod and tackle or bring your own. Bait will also be available.

Pre-registration and a freshwater fishing license are not required to participate in this free fishing clinic.

Email the National Park Service at [email protected] for more information.