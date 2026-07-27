Technical Deep Dive: How CODE TEXTILES Sets a New Benchmark for Custom Printed Bedding

WUXI SINTEX PRINTING AND DYEING PRODUCTS CO.,LTD

Exploring Advanced Digital Printing and Fabric Modification Processes Behind High-Precision, Customized Textile Solutions

CALIFORNIA , CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hong Kong, China, 27 July——WUXI SINTEX PRINTING AND DYEING PRODUCTS CO., LTD., operating internationally under the brand CODE TEXTILES , has developed a vertically integrated production system that combines reactive digital printing, fabric pretreatment and stabilization, environmentally responsible fixation, and a high-precision color calibration framework. The company, headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, China, specializes in fabric dyeing, printing, and finishing for home textile and bedding applications , with an annual output of 30,000,000 meters and a 48,000-square-meter factory.The global home textile market was valued at USD 137.8 billion in 2025, with bedroom linen accounting for 45.5% of the total, according to Grand View Research. China's digital textile printing market generated USD 839.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR to USD 1.99 billion by 2030. Against this backdrop, buyers evaluating custom printed bedding suppliers increasingly demand verifiable technical capabilities in color consistency, shrinkage control, and certified environmental compliance.Reactive Digital Printing and Color CalibrationCODE TEXTILES offers digital printed bedding fabric in cotton, poly cotton, and polyester-cotton blended materials. The printing method is digital printing, which allows for customized patterns including floral, geometric, cartoon, and abstract designs based on buyer artwork. The company states that its color matching process is carried out by a dedicated team of 15 technical specialists, including colorists and process technicians. Colors are customized per buyer artwork or color standard, and the finishing process includes digital printing, soft finishing, calendering, and shrinkage control. The width is customizable based on bedding size and order requirements. The hand feel after finishing is described as soft.Fabric Pretreatment and Shrinkage ControlBefore printing, the company implements greige fabric inspection and pretreatment processes, including dyeing, finishing, and sanforizing where applicable. The finishing line includes soft finishing, calendering, and shrinkage control treatments. For bulk orders, quality control covers width checking, hand feel checking, shrinkage testing, GSM checking, and surface defect inspection. The company reports that its monthly capacity ranges from 300,000 to 1,200,000 meters, depending on fabric type, width, dyeing or printing process, finishing craft, and order volume. Lead time is typically 15 to 30 days after color and artwork approval.Eco-Friendly Fixation and Third-Party CertificationCODE TEXTILES holds an OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 certification (certificate number SH015 148125, issued by TESTEX AG, valid until 31 January 2027) for woven fabrics made of 100% cotton and cotton/polyester, including bleached, piece-dyed, pigment printed, and finished products. The scope covers production using reactive and disperse dyestuffs and pigments, confirming that the fabrics meet human-ecological safety limits.The company also holds a Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Scope Certificate (version 4.0, certificate number BVC-TE-99951737-GRS-2512-50006713-V1.0, issued by Bureau Veritas, valid until 19 December 2026). The GRS certification covers dyed and printed fabrics under product categories PC0025 and PC0039, with process categories including dyeing, finishing, pretreatment, and printing. The GRS standard requires a minimum of 20% recycled material for certification and 50% for product labeling.These certifications are applicable to multiple product lines, including digital printed bedding fabric, pigment printed bedding fabric, premium bedding fabric, and cooling summer bedding fabric.Customization and Quality Control FrameworkCODE TEXTILES supports OEM and ODM production modes. Customization options include fabric width, fabric composition, dyeing color, printing pattern, hand feel, finished bedding size, roll or folded packing, packaging, label, carton mark, and shipment requirements. The minimum order quantity is 300 to 1,000 meters per color or design, depending on fabric type, width, and dyeing or printing requirement. Quality control includes incoming greige fabric inspection, color checking, width checking, GSM checking, hand feel checking, shrinkage testing, surface defect inspection, roll inspection, folded fabric inspection, packing inspection, and final inspection before shipment.The company exports to North America, Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, and Southeast Asia, with the United States as its largest single market. After-sales support includes order tracking, production status follow-up, packing adjustment, shipment document coordination, repeat order management, and buyer feedback follow-up.Market Impact and OutlookChina's textile yarn, fabric, and articles exports reached USD 130.01 billion from January to November 2025, a 0.9% year-on-year increase, according to the General Administration of Customs of China. Within the home textile segment, Chinese market size stood at USD 43.24 billion in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 6.18% through 2031, per Mordor Intelligence. As buyers increasingly require traceable quality and certified sustainability, CODE TEXTILES' integration of digital printing, pretreatment, eco-certified fixation, and color calibration provides a documented foundation for custom bedding manufacturing programs.About CODE TEXTILESCODE TEXTILES is the international brand of WUXI SINTEX PRINTING AND DYEING PRODUCTS CO., LTD., a textile printing and dyeing manufacturer founded in 1992 in Wuxi, Jiangsu, China. The company employs 275 staff and operates a 48,000-square-meter factory with an annual output of 30,000,000 meters of printed, dyed, and finished fabrics. Its manufacturing capabilities serve home textile brands, bedding suppliers, wholesalers, and hospitality buyers worldwide.Contact InformationName: Cocoa YeEmail: CodeHK@hotmail.comTelephone/WhatsApp: +852 66729268Address: RM 2804B 28/F WU CHUNG HOUSE, 213 QUEEN'S RD EAST, HONG KONGWebsite: http://sintex.com.cn/

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