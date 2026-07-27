Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd

Exploring Leading Manufacturers Delivering Advanced Magnetic Shielding Solutions for Electronics, Healthcare, Aerospace, and Industrial Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hebei, China, July 27——The global soft magnetic materials market is valued at approximately USD 23.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 33.9 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific holds the largest share, accounting for 41.0% to 49.37% of global volume in 2025, with China as the leading producer. Within this segment, soft magnetic alloys—including Permalloy, mu-metal, and cobalt-iron alloys—grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 4.14 billion (QY Research). Magnetic shielding materials are critical for reducing low-frequency magnetic fields and electromagnetic interference (EMI) in applications ranging from precision instruments to new energy vehicles. This article profiles ten reputable suppliers that offer optimized solutions for low-magnetic and EMI protection in 2026.Supplier Profiles1. Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd. (Cheng Yuan Alloy)Headquartered in Hebei Province, China, Cheng Yuan Alloy specializes in soft magnetic alloys, particularly Permalloy strips, bars, and wires under the 1J series (1J22, 1J79, 1J50, 1J85, 1J54, and others). The company’s product is intended for the transformer and audio industries, as well as the new energy vehicles industry. It is also designed for high-frequency electronic equipment scenarios. Key parameters include initial permeability of 10,000–200,000, maximum permeability up to 450,000, saturation flux density of 0.6–2.35 T, and thickness range of 0.01–2.0 mm. The Permalloy grades comply with ASTM A753 and GB/T 15014 standards for magnetic shielding and high-permeability applications. Cheng Yuan offers OEM customization (size, logo, packaging) with a monthly capacity of 300 tons, lead time of 30 days, and minimum order quantity of 50 kg. The company exports to Russia, Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and India. Contact: Alex Zhang, Email: chengyuan.alexey@gmail.com, Tel: +86 13673186216, WhatsApp: +86 13673186216. Website: www.chyalloy.com 2. Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG (VAC)Based in Germany, VAC is a leading global manufacturer of high-permeability nanocrystalline and amorphous soft magnetic alloys. Its VITROPERM and VITROVAC materials are widely used for magnetic shielding in sensitive measurement equipment, medical devices, and railway signaling. VAC offers ultra-thin foils for low-field shielding and components for common-mode chokes.3. Proterial, Ltd. (formerly Hitachi Metals, Ltd.)Japan-based Proterial produces Finemet nanocrystalline alloys and high-permeability Permalloy materials under the brand FA- and PC-series. These materials are applied in magnetic shielding, current sensors, and high-frequency transformers. Proterial’s strip products offer stable permeability over a wide temperature range.4. Carpenter Technology CorporationBased in the United States, Carpenter Technology is known for its HiperCo 50 alloy (equivalent to 1J22), which is compliant with ASTM A801 Type 1 specifications. HiperCo 50 offers high saturation flux density (~2.4 T) and is optimized for high-speed rotors, stator laminations, and magnetic shielding in aerospace and defense applications.5. Arnold Magnetic TechnologiesArnold, headquartered in the USA, supplies a wide range of magnetic shielding materials including mu-metal, Hipernom, and Permalloy. The company provides stamped and fabricated shields for medical, military, and industrial electronics. Arnold’s materials achieve relative permeability exceeding 100,000 at low frequencies, ideal for low-frequency EMI protection.6. Magnetics (a division of Spang & Co.)Magnetics, based in Pennsylvania, USA, manufactures precision soft magnetic alloys including 80 Permalloy, Supermalloy, and MPP cores. Its strip products are used for magnetic shielding enclosures and transformer cores. Magnetics offers custom slitting and annealing services to meet tight magnetic tolerances.7. MHA Zentgraf GmbHGermany-based MHA Zentgraf specializes in magnetic shielding solutions and soft magnetic alloy processing. The company supplies single-layer and multilayer shielding from mu-metal and Permalloy strips, used in laboratory equipment, automotive sensors, and renewable energy systems. Their production includes deep-drawn and welded shields.8. Magnetic Shield CorporationLocated in Bensenville, Illinois, Magnetic Shield Corporation (MSC) is a U.S. supplier of custom magnetic shields fabricated from high-permeability alloys such as Co-Netic and Permalloy. MSC provides standard and custom shielding for cathode ray tubes, transformers, and MRI rooms.9. Amuneal Manufacturing CorporationBased in Philadelphia, USA, Amuneal manufactures magnetic shielding components from mu-metal and other soft magnetic alloys. Its products include standard shielding kits, demagnetization services, and custom enclosures for sensitive electronic equipment.10. Ad-Vance Magnetics, Inc.Ad-Vance Magnetics (Indiana, USA) produces magnetic shielding materials and assemblies using mu-metal and other high-permeability alloys. The company supplies shielding for avionics, communications, and industrial control systems, with capabilities for both single-piece and high-volume production.Market Outlook and Selection ConsiderationsAs demand for efficient electromagnetic interference protection grows, selecting a magnetic shielding material supplier requires evaluating permeability, saturation flux density, thickness tolerances, and certification compliance. Many suppliers now offer materials that meet ASTM A753 (Permalloy) and ASTM A801 (cobalt-iron) standards, ensuring reliable performance. The CAGR of 3.1% for soft magnetic alloys underscores steady growth driven by automotive electrification, 5G infrastructure, and medical imaging equipment.Contact InformationFor inquiries about Permalloy strips, bars, and custom magnetic shielding materials, contact Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd.:Alex ZhangEmail: chengyuan.alexey@gmail.comTel/WhatsApp: +86 13673186216Address: 119 Xizhang Road, Wangxizhang Town, Zhao Xian, Shijiazhuang, Hebei, ChinaWebsite: www.chyalloy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.