Emergency Conflagration Act invoked for Beachcomb and Bench fires, Second Flat Fire

The Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the Beachcomb and Bench fires late Saturday night and the Second Flat Fire on Sunday. The Oregon State Fire Marshal is assigning an incident management team and resources to the Beachcomb and Bench fires on the Warm Springs Reservation and Jefferson County and the Second Flat Fire in Harney County.

Beachcomb and Bench Fires

Both fires were extremely active overnight and saw wind-driven runs and long-range spotting. As of Sunday morning, the Beachcomb Fire had burned 2,352 acres and the Bench Fire burned 6,201 acres. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have issued levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notices. Wildfire updates are posted on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Fire Management Facebook page. The Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team has been assigned to the fire.

Second Flat Fire

The Second Flat Fire made a significant push Saturday and into the overnight hours. As of Sunday morning, the fire had burned 76,956 acres. The Harney County Sheriff’s Office has levels 1, 2, and 3 evacuations in place. Information about evacuations can be found on the Harney County Emergency Management website. Fire information is being posted to the 2026 Burns Basin Fires Facebook page. Oregon State Fire Marshal resources will be integrating with the Southern Area Team 5 to provide structural protection.

“The last two and half weeks have been extremely challenging for our firefighters and support staff,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The forecast for the rest of the week is for continued hot and dry conditions. I’m asking every Oregonian and visitor to be wildfire aware. Sign up for emergency alerts, know the evacuation levels, and take action to prevent sparking any new fires.”

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has resources assigned to six conflagrations and several Immediate Response assignments as the state continues to aggressively fight numerous wildfires across Central and Eastern Oregon.

This is the eighth and ninth time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026.