New Report Highlights Challenges Facing Illinois Job Creators

A new report from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) found that Illinois small business optimism continues to lag behind the national average, reflecting ongoing concerns about the state’s business climate.

According to the Illinois Small Business Economic Trends report, the state’s Small Business Optimism Index scored 97.3 during the winter of 2025-26, 1.2 points below the national average. While Illinois businesses reported stronger current inventory levels, they also experienced lower earnings and fewer job openings compared to businesses nationwide.

The report also found that taxes remain one of the top concerns for Illinois small business owners. More than 23% of respondents identified taxes as their single most important problem, compared to 17.3% nationally. Business owners also cited regulatory burdens and the cost of operating in Illinois as ongoing challenges.

Small businesses are the backbone of Illinois’ economy and play a critical role in creating jobs and supporting local communities. The report underscores the importance of policies that encourage investment and create an environment where small businesses can grow and succeed.