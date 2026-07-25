Tropic Lightning, Rainbow Warriors Forge Teamwork on Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division and student-athletes from the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warrior football team came together on July 24, 2026, for a day of shared challenges designed to build teamwork and strengthen community bonds. The event, hosted at Schofield Barracks, saw players and Soldiers tackling military obstacle courses and leadership challenges side by side.

The day began at the 1st Lt. Nainoa Hoe Mission Training Complex, a building named in honor of a fallen “Son of Hawaii.” 1st Lt. Hoe, a graduate of the University of Hawaii and a platoon leader with the 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, was killed in action in Iraq in 2005. His father, Mr. Allen Hoe, a Vietnam Veteran and Gold Star father, led the team to his son’s memorial. There, they placed a Maile lei, an open garland of fragrant vines traditionally bestowed as a symbol of honor and respect, in a quiet tribute to his legacy. This gesture carried particular meaning for a team rooted in Hawaii: honoring the mana (spiritual power and enduring influence) of a fallen warrior whose service, sacrifice, and connection shaped those who follow him.

With the day’s purpose set, Col. Graham White, the 25th ID Deputy Commander of Operations, addressed the athletes, challenging them to demonstrate their will to prepare.

“You do not rise to the level of your expectations; you fall to the level of your preparation, your training,” White said. "That’s it, and that level will determine your results.”

Immediately after, the athletes and Soldiers moved to the Leadership Reaction Course and the Obstacle Course, where they were integrated into squads to solve complex problems and overcome demanding physical challenges.

“It’s instilling the warrior ethos in us,” said Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, a redshirt freshman wide receiver for the Rainbow Warriors. “It’s the similar values and attributes that the military takes into battle and that we have to take into battle on the football field as well.”

Carvalho noted that the obstacle courses demanded intense communication and grit, which he sees as crucial for building the team chemistry needed to win championships. He highlighted one particular obstacle where his squad formed a human bridge as a powerful example of the teamwork they practiced throughout the morning.

The afternoon continued with a Leader Professional Development session at the Sustainment Bistro, followed by a lively community engagement event at Weyand Field. At the field, Soldiers, families, and athletes competed side-by-side in football-themed skill challenges, including the 40-yard dash, cone drills, and a punt, pass, and kick competition. The event also featured static displays of modern military equipment, including Infantry Squad Vehicles and various weapons systems, giving community members and athletes a hands-on look at the tools of the modern Soldier.

The day culminated with closing remarks from Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii. He invoked the words of Gen. of the Army Douglas MacArthur, stating, “Upon the fields of friendly strife are sown the seeds that will bear the fruits of victory.”

“That is what we believe of sport,” Bartholomees continued. “We share that kindred spirit, that same warrior spirit [...] Our soldiers carry that same grit. That is what we share in common, and that’s what we, as fellow Warriors, can share.”