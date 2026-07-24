More Than a Name: A Chance Encounter at RIMPAC 2026

Have you ever wondered if someone, somewhere in the world, shares your surname? What are the odds of meeting that person in a foreign country especially while representing yours?

The Philippines’ long history of colonization, particularly under Spanish rule for more than three centuries, left a lasting imprint on the country’s culture, traditions, and even the surnames carried by generations of Filipinos today. Many Filipino family names trace their origins to this period, becoming a shared thread that connects countless families across the globe.

As the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) marked its historic first-ever participation in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2026, the contingent experienced not only a milestone in maritime cooperation but also an unexpected personal moment.

During one of the activities, two PCG personnel met individuals who shared the very same surnames they carried. Surprised and delighted by the coincidence, they captured the encounter in photographs and jokingly introduced them on online as their “long-distance family members.”

While there was no way to determine whether they were truly related, the chance meeting served as a lighthearted reminder of how history has woven invisible connections among people across continents. In an international exercise that brought together participants from around the world, a familiar surname became an instant conversation starter and a symbol of shared heritage.

Beyond the ships, training exercises, and multinational engagements, RIMPAC created moments like these—simple, genuine encounters that transcended uniforms and nationalities. Sometimes, the most memorable experiences are not found in the exercise itself, but in the unexpected connections made along the way.

For these PCG personnel, meeting someone with the same surname halfway across the world was more than a coincidence—it was a once-in-a-lifetime moment that made the world’s largest international maritime exercise feel just a little bit smaller.