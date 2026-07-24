MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES 07.24.2026

CMSAF visits Malmstrom, recognizes Airmen driving nuclear deterrence Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David R. Wolfe and his wife, Dr. Wolfe,visited Malmstrom Air Force Base July 22-23, 2026, to meet with the Airmen and families responsible for upholding the nation's nuclear surety.

The two-day visit provided a firsthand look at 341st Missile Wing operations, giving Wolfe insight into the capabilities, challenges and support systems required to sustain the nuclear enterprise.

Wolfe met with operations, maintenance and security forces Airmen to discuss mission readiness and the demands of maintaining the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile force. The engagements highlighted the teamwork, precision and leadership required to keep the nation's most responsive leg of the nuclear triad on alert around the clock.

He also addressed Malmstrom Airmen during an all-call to encourage candid discussion on leadership, quality of life, professional development and the future of the Air Force.

"If you're in a leadership position, that's the go-do from the boss and I: be really good at it and take care of our people the way they deserve to be taken care of," Wolfe said. "Listen to them, take their problems on and be the champion of their solutions."

Reflecting on his own career, Wolfe encouraged Airmen to embrace the high standards and sense of purpose that define Air Force Global Strike Command.

"The spirit and discipline that comes with being in Global Strike Command is what absolutely changed my young career...," Wolfe said. "This is the place where you learn what the rules are, why it's important to follow those rules and the seriousness of what we do. Consider yourself lucky that you have the opportunity to serve in a place where the standard is the standard and that’s it."

Recognizing that mission readiness extends beyond operational capabilities, Dr. Doniel Wolfe focused on the families who enable the mission. She met with military spouses, key support liaisons and installation support organizations to discuss family readiness, resource accessibility and the unique challenges faced by families supporting the missile mission.

The visit reinforced the connection between Airmen, families and mission success, highlighting that the strength of Air Force Global Strike Command's nuclear deterrence mission depends on the resilience, readiness and support of its people.