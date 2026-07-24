DoW recognizes top defense contracting professionals for innovation and teamwork

The Department of War recognized contracting professionals and teams during the 2025 DoW Contracting Awards Ceremony on July 23, 2026, held in conjunction with the 2026 Senior Leader Training Forum at Howell Auditorium at War University.

The annual program honors defense contracting achievements across key categories, including creativity in contracting, pricing and contracting legends, and business capability.

Army Contracting Command earned two Fiscal Year 2025 team awards. ACC–Redstone Arsenal won the Creativity in Contracting award for a Major Defense Acquisition Program for its work on the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement Production FY24-26. Branch A of the Cyber and Cloud Information Technology Directorate at ACC–Rock Island Arsenal secured the non-MDAP Creativity in Contracting award.

The U.S. Navy also highlighted joint-service collaboration by inviting Col. Randy Garcia, chief of staff at the U.S. Mission and Installation Contracting Center and former director of the MICC Field Directorate Office-Fort Sam Houston, along with members of his team, to accept an award on stage.

The Navy’s WEXMAC 2.0 / 2.1 Titus Program Team won the Creativity in Contracting award for a non-MDAP program. The MICC used the Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract vehicle to support operational requirements and demonstrate joint acquisition efforts across military branches.

Garcia credited the recognition to collaboration among Army, Navy and Department of Defense acquisition personnel.

"We are honored that the Navy Support Team included FDO-FSH and the MICC in this recognition," Garcia said. "We are grateful for the partnership and proud to have contributed to a team that delivered innovative contracting solutions through WEXMAC to get the most dollars for the contract vehicle, in direct support of this important, strategic mission."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2026 Date Posted: 07.24.2026 15:27 Story ID: 570694 Location: US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DoW recognizes top defense contracting professionals for innovation and teamwork, by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.