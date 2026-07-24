Governor Abbott Extends Workforce Pell Grant Applications To Expand Texas’ Workforce

July 24, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas is extending the application period for the new federal Workforce Pell Grant program, giving more colleges and technical schools additional time to submit eligible short-term training programs.

The extended window will expand access to affordable, short-term training that prepares Texans for good-paying, high-demand careers in construction, health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, and other skilled trades that power the Texas economy.

“The Workforce Pell Grant marks a historic expansion of opportunity for Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “This program delivers short-term, high-value training that produces industry-recognized credentials. More Texans will gain a direct path to better jobs, bigger paychecks, and stronger careers.”

“We are encouraged by the positive response to the new Workforce Pell Grant program from Texas institutions of higher education,” said Higher Education Commissioner Wynn Rosser. “Our goal is to make Workforce Pell opportunities available in every region of Texas across a broad range of occupations that expand opportunity and strengthen economic mobility for Texans.”

Established under the Trump Administration as part of the Working Families Tax Cuts Act of 2025, the Workforce Pell Grant provides federal financial aid for eligible short-term certificate and credential programs. It is designed to help working adults, recent high school graduates, and other Texans quickly earn credentials for in-demand, high-wage careers.

The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB), working with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Workforce Investment Council, is implementing the program in Texas. Eligible programs must align with workforce needs and meet strong federal performance standards, including a 70 percent completion and job placement rate.

THECB continues to review applications on a rolling basis. Once the U.S. Department of Education grants final approval, participating Texas colleges and technical schools will be able to offer Workforce Pell Grants to qualified students.

Postsecondary institutions can find application requirements, deadlines, and additional guidance on the THECB Workforce Pell Grant webpage.