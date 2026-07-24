Direct Relocation Services Helps Consumers Navigate New FMCSA Motus Verification System

Direct Relocation Services helps consumers navigate the new FMCSA Motus carrier verification system replacing safer.fmcsa.dot.gov

Fort Lauderdale direct carrier educates consumers on new federal moving company verification system.

The launch of FMCSA Motus is an opportunity to raise the bar for the entire moving industry. Companies with nothing to hide have nothing to fear from a 30-second verification.” — Justin Perez & Diego Asorey, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation Services

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Relocation Services , a licensed direct interstate carrier headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is alerting consumers to a major change in how moving companies are verified by the federal government — and urging every American planning a long distance move to update their verification process before booking.In May 2026 the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched Motus — a new unified registration and verification system that replaces the decades-old SAFER system at safer.fmcsa.dot.gov. The old system is being retired entirely. Going forward all moving company verification must be done at motus.dot.gov.Why This Change Matters for ConsumersThe moving industry is one of the most fraud-prone service industries in the United States. Each year thousands of Americans fall victim to moving scams — unlicensed companies, brokers posing as carriers, bait-and-switch pricing, and hostage freight schemes where belongings are held until customers pay inflated delivery demands.The single most effective tool available to consumers for protecting themselves from moving fraud has always been FMCSA carrier verification. The launch of Motus modernizes that tool — but consumers who are unaware of the change may be navigating to the old SAFER system and getting outdated or unavailable information.Direct Relocation Services is urging every consumer planning a long distance move to update their bookmarks and verification process immediately.How to Verify a Moving Company Using FMCSA MotusGo to motus.dot.gov and search any moving company by name or USDOT number. Look for three critical fields:Entity Type should say CARRIER — not Broker or Freight Forwarder. A carrier owns trucks and employs crews. A broker sells your move to a third party carrier and takes a percentage of your payment for doing so.Operating Authority Status should say ACTIVE. A company with revoked, suspended, or inactive authority is operating illegally and has no accountability for your belongings.Broker Authority should say NONE for a legitimate direct carrier. A company showing active broker authority is a broker — regardless of what they tell you on the phone.Direct Relocation Services encourages every potential customer to verify its own credentials before booking. Search USDOT #3000931 at motus.dot.gov. Entity Type: CARRIER. Broker Authority: NONE. Operating Authority: ACTIVE.A Company Built on TransparencyDirect Relocation Services has operated as a licensed direct interstate carrier for over 11 years. The company was founded on a simple principle — tell the truth from day one. That means transparent pricing, honest estimates, and encouraging every customer to verify credentials before committing to a single dollar.The launch of FMCSA Motus is an opportunity to raise the bar for the entire moving industry. Companies with nothing to hide have nothing to fear from a 30-second verification at motus.dot.gov. The ones who resist verification are the ones consumers should be most concerned about.Three Questions Every Consumer Should Ask Before Booking a Moving CompanyAre you a licensed direct carrier or a broker? Verify the answer at motus.dot.gov before paying any deposit.How long have you been operating under your current USDOT number? A company under three years old carries significantly higher risk of price changes, poor handling, and non-delivery.Is your estimate binding? A binding estimate means the price cannot change after signing. A non-binding estimate is just a guess — and the real price is determined at pickup when your belongings are already loaded and you have no leverage.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 and MC #24036, headquartered at 4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309. Founded in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company has over 11 years of experience handling long distance relocations from Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 580+ verified reviews across Google, Trustpilot, BBB, and ConsumerAffairs. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. For more information visit directrelocationservices.com or call 855.378.3110.

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