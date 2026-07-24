Employers, educators meet Jackson talent at summer fair

The Fort Jackson Summer Career and Education Fair held July 22 was bigger and better than ever with more than 70 perspective employers and educational institutions attending.

“This is my second career and education fair (at Fort Jackson) and I see that we’re growing,” said Jenifer Peterson, deputy garrison commander. She arrived at Fort Jackson earlier this year and attended a fair held in January. The institutions attending were looking for the right person to join their companies or become their students. They had opportunities that the Soldiers and their family members fill perfectly.

Attendees came from across post and even from Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina to attend “Your attendance here, participation and opportunities are really what our teammates are looking for,” Peterson said to the employers and academic institutions. “Whether they’re veterans, whether they are military spouses – we know they will likely be a very good match for your opportunities based on the leadership experiences they have had and also the training they’ve received.”

For Timothy Jones, head of the post’s Transition Assistance Office, helping the community bring back memories from when he was transitioning out of the service.

“It’s very important (to have the events) because I went through it in 2009,” Jones said. He was anxious but attending events like these can help alleviate doubts the Soldier may have.

The fair was put on with coordination from the TAP, Army Continuing Education System and Army Community Service. This collaboration ensured a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of attendees.

Businesses who attended ran the gamut of law enforcement, state departments, such as the S.C. Forestry Commission, to tech companies.

The educational institutions were just as diverse with such places as trade schools to Division I schools. For more information about the Fort Jackson programs visit home.army.mil/jackson.