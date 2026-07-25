Anti-Snoring Devices Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

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The Business Research Company's Anti-Snoring Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The global market for anti-snoring devices is gaining significant traction as awareness around sleep health expands and technological advancements improve product offerings. Increasing concerns about sleep-disordered breathing and a growing focus on non-invasive treatment options have fueled interest in these devices. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this evolving sector.

Market Size and Predicted Growth for Anti-Snoring Devices

The anti-snoring devices market has seen rapid expansion in recent years, with its value projected to rise from $1.9 billion in 2025 to $2.1 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The steady gains during this period stem from factors such as the rising incidence of sleep-disordered breathing, enhanced public awareness about sleep quality, broader adoption of home healthcare solutions, easy availability of over-the-counter options, and the proliferation of sleep clinics.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=10755&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the market is set to grow even faster, reaching a valuation of $3.18 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9%. This momentum is driven by an increased demand for connected sleep monitoring devices, a surge in the use of AI-powered sleep analytics, expanding preventive sleep healthcare initiatives, a preference for non-surgical snoring management methods, and rising consumer investment in sleep wellness. Key trends expected to shape the market include widespread adoption of smart anti-snoring wearables, growing use of mandibular advancement devices, increased popularity of home-based sleep solutions, expansion of non-invasive therapies, and a stronger emphasis on personalized sleep health technologies.

Understanding Anti-Snoring Devices and Their Function

Anti-snoring devices refer to products designed to reduce or prevent snoring by altering the user's sleep posture or alerting them when snoring begins. These devices come in various forms and can be worn on, inside, or around the nose or mouth. Their primary function is to keep airways open and promote unobstructed breathing during sleep.

View the full anti-snoring devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-snoring-devices-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Obesity’s Role as a Growth Catalyst in the Anti-Snoring Devices Market

One significant factor driving the expansion of the anti-snoring devices market is the increasing prevalence of obesity. Defined as excessive or abnormal weight gain that presents health risks, obesity contributes to airway obstruction during sleep. Mouthpieces and similar devices help by advancing the jaw forward and preventing the tongue from falling back, which can block airways and cause snoring. For example, in May 2025, the UK’s Office for Health Improvement and Disparities reported that an estimated 64.5% of adults aged 18 and older in England were overweight or obese between 2023 and 2024, up from 64.0% the previous year. This rising obesity rate is a key factor propelling demand for anti-snoring solutions.

North America’s Leading Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Growth in the Anti-Snoring Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global anti-snoring devices market. However, the fastest growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, thus offering a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

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Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

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