51st FW, ROKAF strengthens interoperability during Buddy Squadron 26-3

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing trained alongside Republic of Korea Air Force counterparts during Buddy Squadron 26-3 at Jungwon Air Base, ROK, July 13-16.

Buddy Squadron is a combined training exchange that strengthens interoperability and reinforces the enduring U.S.-ROK Alliance through integrated air operations.

The four-day exercise brought together U.S. and ROKAF pilots, maintainers and support personnel to refine tactics, techniques and procedures while building professional relationships necessary to joint operations. This iteration focused primarily on air-to-air training, providing both air forces the opportunity to enhance combined readiness and improve their ability to operate seamlessly together.

“Our primary goals were interoperability, relationship building and improving how we operate together,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Matthew Van Velzer, 36th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations. “If we are going to execute the defense of the Korean Peninsula, it will be as a coalition. It’s important that we train together so we can speak the same language when it comes to tactics and operations.”

With six F-16 Fighting Falcons deployed from Osan Air Base, training execution required extensive coordination across operations, maintenance and support organizations to sustain flying operations away from home station.

“There’s a significant personal and operational cost to taking aircraft off station,” stated Van Velzer. “Our maintenance, operations and support teams carried much of that burden to ensure the mission was successful.”

Van Velzer also praised ROKAF’s 161st Fighter Squadron for its partnership throughout the exchange.

“They were incredible hosts,” expressed Van Velzer. “They were excellent to work with and did everything they could to make sure flying operations went as smoothly as possible despite language barriers.”

Exercises such as Buddy Squadron provide opportunities for U.S. and ROK forces to strengthen interoperability through realistic, integrated training. By operating side by side in a joint environment, both nations continue to improve their ability to respond to future contingencies while reinforcing the longstanding alliance between the U.S. and ROK, enhancing lethality and ensuring Airmen and partners stand ready to fight tonight.