WiseGlow Platform Demonstrates a Practical Pathway for the UK’s Flexible Energy Future

WiseGlow Platform; AI+Energy solution WiseGlow: Italian energy technology company

The UK’s Clean Power 2030 ambition shifts the energy transition, WiseGlow Platform shows how energy digitalisation drives resilient, autonomous energy systems.

MUNICH, MUNICH, GERMANY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUNICH, GERMANY - A significant transformation is underway in the UK renewable energy sector as the country advances toward its Clean Power 2030 ambition. The market is shifting from capacity-led renewable expansion toward a system-led approach focused on energy optimisation, improved visibility, enhanced forecasting accuracy, and real-time coordination across the energy value chain. This transition is driving growing demand for Energy Flexibility , Distributed Energy Resource (DER) coordination, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) enablement, grid optimisation, and intelligent energy asset management.Against this backdrop, the WiseGlow Platform — the AI+Energy solution showcased by Italian energy technology company WiseGlow at Intersolar Europe 2026 — provides a practical pathway for the UK market to progress from Energy Digitalisation toward Autonomous Energy. Combining hardware-agnostic energy digitalisation technology, AI-powered Energy Management Systems (EMS), and Intelligent Asset Management platforms, the WiseGlow Platform is built on an AI-native architecture extending upward from the operating-system layer. By enabling the coordinated management of fragmented energy assets, the platform supports the evolution toward more intelligent, flexible, and autonomous energy systems.Beyond its technological advantages, the WiseGlow Platform is positioned not as a conceptual framework, but as a field-tested system validated across multiple European markets. With proven deployments spanning commercial, utility-scale, and residential energy assets, the platform demonstrates how AI-native software and intelligent orchestration can support the next generation of flexible, efficient, and resilient energy systems.Proven European Deployment and Operational ValidationWiseGlow has deployed the WiseGlow Platform across Germany, Italy, and other global markets, covering commercial, utility-scale, and residential photovoltaic and storage projects. In Germany, its EMS-based optimisation system has been applied across multiple PV and hybrid energy asset scenarios, delivering measurable improvements in Energy Forecasting accuracy, dispatch efficiency, and trading Energy Optimisation. In Italy, a pilot deployment of its integrated Smart Energy Platform achieved up to a 15 percent increase in annual energy yield and a 7 percent reduction in operational costs through predictive maintenance and Intelligent Asset Management.Across Europe, the company has delivered more than 500 projects and currently manages over 180 MW of PV assets, with a total project pipeline exceeding 1 GW. These real-world deployments form the foundation of the company’s approach: combining AI-native software with full lifecycle energy asset execution, from system design and EPC integration through to operation.Platform Architecture: From Digitalisation to Autonomous EnergyThe WiseGlow Platform integrates four core capabilities that collectively enable the transition from Energy Digitalisation toward fully autonomous operation.First, hardware-agnostic digitalisation enables seamless integration with existing energy infrastructure without requiring costly hardware replacement, reducing CAPEX barriers while accelerating deployment across DER assets.Second, the AI-powered Energy Management System (AI-powered EMS) applies AI-driven models across generation, load, and price signals to optimise trading strategies and energy dispatch. It supports participation in Energy Flexibility markets while improving revenue performance across asset portfolios.Third, Intelligent Asset Management introduces predictive maintenance, lifecycle optimisation, and performance analytics, allowing operators to enhance asset reliability and reduce downtime across solar and BESS systems.Fourth, orchestration capabilities enable real-time coordination of distributed assets (DER), laying the operational foundation for VPP deployment. Together, these capabilities transform isolated assets into a Smart Energy Platform supporting dynamically coordinated energy networks.End-to-End Value Across Energy StakeholdersFor commercial and industrial (C&I) users, the WiseGlow Platform enhances energy cost control and operational efficiency. For renewable operators, it improves asset yield and long-term profitability. For storage operators, it enables intelligent charging strategies and participation in Energy Flexibility markets with improved arbitrage performance and stronger Energy Optimisation outcomes. WiseGlow also extends its solution into land and infrastructure development through its GREENFIELDS initiative, converting underutilised land into distributed renewable generation assets integrated with digital control systems, supporting local Energy Flexibility and grid stability.“Looking ahead, in the UK, we will continue to invest in key strategic regions, including the South West and East of England, with a particular focus on Suffolk & Cambs,” said the WiseGlow company spokesperson. “We hope to contribute to the ongoing energy transition in these regions by enabling smarter and more efficient energy management through our technology and solutions.”A Global Technology EcosystemDeeply rooted in European innovation, WiseGlow benefits from a global collaboration network spanning advanced AI operating system capabilities, Energy Forecasting models, edge intelligence frameworks, and industrial IoT expertise. Strategic partnerships with global technology leaders including ThunderSoft, Amazon, Huawei, Qualcomm, and Google have laid a solid foundation for expansion into high-growth domains such as BESS integration, DER aggregation, VPP enablement, and AI-ready energy infrastructure including data centres.As Europe accelerates its energy system transformation, the WiseGlow Platform positions itself as both a validated operational solution and a reference architecture for the next phase of Autonomous Energy systems.About WiseGlowWiseGlow is headquartered in Italy and positions itself as an AI-native energy transition solution platform, committed to enabling the future of autonomous energy systems beginning with solar energy. It provides full lifecycle products and solutions combining solar power, storage systems, and distribution, built on intelligent plant design, advanced AI-native software and control systems, and optimised operations and maintenance capabilities. This approach enables green, programmable, and competitive solar megawatt-hours, and empowers energy companies with improved operational efficiency, stronger asset performance, optimised trading, and enhanced long-term investment returns.For more information, visit: wiseglow.com/enEmail: contatti@wiseglow.com

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