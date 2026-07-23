Vella Bill to Ease Teacher Shortage Now Law

LOVES PARK, Ill. — A measure helping Stateline school districts save millions of dollars by preventing ongoing teacher shortages and fairly compensating overtime hours is now law, due to the work of state Rep. Dave Vella, D-Loves Park.

“It’s essential for our educators to be compensated appropriately and fairly,” said Vella. “Throughout the school year, our educators often take on extra responsibilities to ensure our children receive a well-rounded and outstanding education. Our educators are instrumental in shaping the minds of our children, so it’s important that we invest in their success and livelihood. I hope that this law expresses my deepest gratitude and appreciation.”

Vella’s House Bill 2564 would help Stateline school districts keep classrooms staffed by removing financial penalties that can discourage schools from paying teachers who take on extra classes or responsibilities.

House Bill 2564:

Bypasses higher pension penalties school districts are forced to pay when compensating teachers for extra duties

Ensures districts aren’t hit with extra pension costs when teachers earn more than a 6% raise due to additional classes or responsibilities

Applies to salary increases on or after July 1, 2025

The legislation was initiated by Rockford Public School District 205 and seeks to ease financial burdens on Stateline school districts when compensating teachers who step in to fill gaps caused by staffing shortages.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. J.B. Pritzker on July 10 and is effective immediately.