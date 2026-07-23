Continuing the mission: 673d Air Base Wing Change of Command

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK – U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Werner took command of the 673d Air Base Wing during a change of command at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, July 22, 2026.

Airmen from the 673d Logistic Readiness Group, Civil Engineering Group, Mission Partner Support, Medical Group and Wing Staff Agencies attended and supported the event as U.S. Air Force Col. Lisa Mabbutt gave her final remarks as the outgoing 673d ABW commander.

“What an absolute gift it has been to be here with the leaders, partners and Airmen represented in this formation,” Mabbutt said. “Chief [Sylvester] and I have carried the ball forward, and it is the right time to pass it on. Thank you for being ready to take this team to the next level.”

Change of command ceremonies are an essential tradition that allows for members of a unit to know the leaders who will guide them in their mission. The passing of the guidon, or colors, from an outgoing to an incoming commander signifies a continuation of trust and highlights the importance that the base will never be without a leader. During his first address to the unit, Werner reminded members of the 673d ABW of the nature of their mission.

“Since arriving here, I have been overly impressed with the professionalism of each Airman among the team,” he said. “You may have a new commander today, but your mission in delivering highly capable Airmen to the fight and operating a resilient installation to project combat power at the time of our nation's choosing remains the same. Readiness is paramount, and we must be ready now.”

Werner previously served as the Command Civil Engineer for the Indonesia-Pacific region supporting 10 Wings, three Numbered Air Forces, and three Joint Bases consisting of 396 combat aircraft, 8,858 facilities, $42 billion in infrastructure, and 46,000 personnel serving principally in Japan, Korea, Hawaii, Alaska and Guam.

Werner has held various installation level positions to include a command of three squadrons. He also served on headquarters staff at the Joint Staff, Major Command, and Field Operating Agency levels and is registered as a professional engineer in the state of Florida, all preparing him to support the many critical missions carried out at JBER.