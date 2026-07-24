USAG Hawaii welcomes new commander with warm aloha

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii– Col. Richmond R. Luce assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii from Col. Rachel D. Sullivan during a change of command ceremony July 23 at the Amelia Earhart Hangar.

More than 250 guests, including acting Hawaii Lt. Gov. Keith Regan, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, and state and local leaders, attended the transition ceremony.

Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Pacific, presided over the event. During the ceremony, the official party passed the garrison colors to symbolize the transfer of leadership and responsibility to the incoming commander. The 25th Infantry Division Quintet, conducted by Sgt. Bronson Pascual, performed the music.

“Col. Sullivan’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening our support for Soldiers and families here in the strategic heart of the Pacific. She has set a high standard of excellence,” McCullough said. “We are also thrilled to welcome Col. Luce, whose extensive operational and strategic experience makes him the ideal leader to build upon that success and guide the garrison into the future.”

Sullivan, who served as the garrison's first female commander in its history, led the installation for two years. In this role, she managed base operations for more than 97,000 military and civilian personnel across 22 installations, bases, and sites on Oahu and Hawaii Island. Sullivan will next serve at Task Force Hawaii at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve this community,” Sullivan said. “The dedication of our garrison workforce and the spirit of our Soldiers and families is truly inspiring. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together, and I know the garrison is in exceptionally capable hands with Col. Luce.”

Luce arrives in Hawaii from Stuttgart, Germany, where he served as the operations division chief for U.S. European Command.

“My family and I are honored and excited to join the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii team,” Luce said. “I am committed to our foundational mission: taking care of Soldiers, families and civilians so our warfighters can focus on their mission. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated professionals and community partners to ensure Hawaii remains a premier place to live, train and serve.”

The ceremony highlighted local Hawaiian culture, featuring an Oli Aloha and hula performance by Kumu Noelani DeVincent. The event concluded with the playing of "Aloha Oe" and the Army Song, officially starting Luce's tenure as commander.