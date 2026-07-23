TARGET OPENS IN FRANKFORT  

On Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, the new Frankfort Target had a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the store. The retailer is the first to open in Paddocks development. It is a 150 million dollar, 95-acre, mixed use development located in the west end of Frankfort near the US 127 and I-64 interchange. The project is being developed by Equity Management Group and Jason Taylor.

The store is the largest Target in Kentucky and first one to open in the state since 2019. It features a “food forward focus’, CVS, Starbucks Café, and EV Charging Stations. It features a full range of merchandise at this 128,000 square foot location. It will employ around 200 people and spur additional economic development.

Additional restaurants and stores are scheduled to open soon at the Paddocks. This includes BJ’s, Texas Roadhouse, Chipotle, Panda Express and a Wawa gas station. Additional lots are still available for lease and purchase, and this is just the beginning of a slew of new development in our County.

This venture is a perfect example of how many partners, including the state, city, county, Develop Frankfort, and private investors, can help improve our community.

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