Fall Program Guides are in! The Broomfield Program Guide is not mailed, so pick up your copy at the Paul Derda Recreation Center, Broomfield Community Center, Broomfield Library, Health and Human Services or the George Di Ciero City and County Building. View the digital version, find locations and sign up to receive it digitally right in your inbox as soon as it’s published at Broomfield.org/ProgramGuide.

Registration for most 2026 Fall programs begins Aug. 6 at 7 a.m. For many programs, non-residents may register starting Aug. 20 at 7 a.m.



